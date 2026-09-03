Kwon Min-a, Victim of a Lifting Treatment Medical Accident, Faces Plastic-Surgery Speculation Over Dramatically Changed Appearance: "I’ll Set the Record Straight—I’m Just Natural"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kwon Min-a, a former member of A.O.A, directly addressed and humorously rebutted unexpected speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery.

On the 3rd, Kwon Min-a spoke out through her account about speculation that had arisen over her recent change in appearance.

Kwon Min-a referred to some people’s reactions, saying, "When I lose weight, my jaw looks small, and now that I’ve gained weight, I’m heavyweight. Whenever anything changes, people say I look different or that I’ve had work done."

She flatly denied the plastic-surgery speculation in her characteristically playful tone, saying, "So what if I had surgery? Isn’t there supposed to be a recovery period? These days? I’ll tell you all this and get it off my chest!!! I haven’t had plastic surgery."

She was also candid about having received cosmetic treatments rather than plastic surgery. Kwon Min-a said, "I’ve had lifting treatments several times and tried skin boosters. That’s it. Is that enough?" She added, "That’s why I look like this. I’m not a natural beauty—I’m simply natural as I am."

She directly made her position clear on people who speculate about whether she has had plastic surgery based solely on how different she looks in recent photos or videos. Since facial impressions can vary depending on weight, condition, and makeup, she dismissed the various theories about her appearance in a lighthearted manner.

Kwon Min-a previously revealed that she suffered a burn accident while undergoing a sleep Shurink lifting treatment at a dermatology clinic in January. At the time, she said that layers of her skin peeled off and that she developed oozing and blisters. She also disclosed that she had even experienced panic attacks due to extreme stress, drawing sympathy from many people.

Kwon Min-a is reportedly continuing a legal dispute with the medical staff involved. She explained that she was initially told she would need skin-graft surgery and two years of treatment, but said, "At present, we’re looking at more than a year, and the possibility of disfigurement cannot be ruled out either."

Meanwhile, Kwon Min-a debuted as a member of A.O.A in 2012 and was active with the group. She later left the group and expanded her career into acting. She currently keeps in touch with fans and shares updates through social media.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.