Kim Hye-soo has used honorifics for 20 years to a junior 12 years her senior... Ha Ji-young: "The actor I respect the most and my universe"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Ha Ji-young expressed her gratitude to actress Kim Hye-soo and revealed a special bond that has lasted for 20 years.

Ha Ji-young expressed extraordinary affection for Kim Hye-soo, describing her as "the person I respect the most and my universe." In particular, she brought warmth by revealing not only the advice Kim Hye-soo gave her when she was contemplating her career path in the past, but also an unexpected act of consideration she discovered belatedly.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Haha PD is here to boost views! But why are you taking off your pants?" was posted on the YouTube channel 'YouTube Hajiyoung'. In the released video, broadcaster Haha and comedian Kim Won-hyo appeared as guests and had a conversation with Hajiyoung about various topics.

On this day, while having a conversation, Ha Ji-young named Kim Hye-soo as the actor she respects the most. She expressed her special affection for Kim Hye-soo, describing her as "the one I respect the most and my universe."

She then recalled the time when she had to quit her activities on SBS's "Midnight TV Entertainment." Ha Ji-young, who said that no one in the broadcasting industry sought her out at the time, revealed that she was spending time studying alone while contemplating what to do next. It was Kim Hye-soo who approached her first and offered her a new opportunity to learn.

Ha Ji-young said, "I was studying alone at the time when Hye-su unnie said, 'Ji-young, there is a lecture like this that I think you would like. Do you want to come and listen?' She hasn't even spoken informally to me for 20 years."

Ha Ji-young began taking classes to study film and music on Kim Hye-soo's recommendation. She did not stop at simply starting a new study. She revealed that she made changes to her hosting style based on the knowledge gained from the course, and that it was of great help in her subsequent work as an event host.

Ha Ji-young stated, "I have been doing events ever since I took that lecture." For Ha Ji-young, who was seeking a new path while continuing her broadcasting career, a single remark from Kim Hye-soo effectively opened up another possibility.

Above all, Ha Ji-young drew attention by revealing Kim Hye-soo's extraordinary consideration, which she was unaware of at the time. She had to pay tuition to attend the lectures, but it turned out that Kim Hye-soo was covering the cost on her behalf.

Ha Ji-young said, "I didn't know. You pay the tuition fee at the very beginning, don't you? There are 15 people taking the class, so it is quite expensive. As far as I know, (Hye-su) unnie was paying for it all."

After hearing Ha Ji-young's story, Haha exclaimed, "That's amazing!"

The bond between the two, which has lasted for a long 20 years, fully embodies Kim Hye-soo's thoughtful consideration and Ha Ji-young's gratitude. One person's small interest and support served as a solid foundation for the other to start a new challenge.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.