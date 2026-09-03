Ji Ye-eun Decides to Marry After Three Relationships: "VATA Has Clear, Innocent-Looking Eyes"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry dancer VATA, revealed that this is her third relationship.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Congratulations on Your Marriage! The Wedding Song Should Be 'Anakana'" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Okiki. The video showed Jo Hye-ryun appearing as a guest and discussing various topics with Gabi and Ji Ye-eun under the theme "Queens' Love Lives."

While watching Ji Ye-eun and VATA, who are publicly dating, Gabi shared a story about how she once nearly introduced the two. Gabi said, "I knew VATA back then, and after meeting Ye-eun, I thought for some reason that the two would be a good match, so I said I would introduce them."

Ji Ye-eun also acknowledged this, saying, "That's right. She said she would introduce us first." The first time the two came face-to-face was also at Gabi's birthday party.

Gabi recalled, "We first met at my birthday party. It didn't work out at the time, though." Although their first meeting did not immediately develop into a special relationship, it marked the beginning of their connection.

Jo Hye-ryun then expressed curiosity by asking when the two had specifically started dating. When she asked Ji Ye-eun, "Did you start dating around November 11 last year?" Ji Ye-eun replied, "We were dating then," confirming that they were in a relationship at the time.

Jo Hye-ryun also recalled meeting VATA in person around that time. She explained, "That was when I first saw VATA. I went to a church event after the college entrance exam to cheer for the students, and VATA came there."

She continued, "He brought his friends and danced so passionately for the students who had taken the exam. I thought he was really great. His eyes were so clear." Ji Ye-eun also drew attention by revealing that she was attracted to VATA's clear eyes.

Jo Hye-ryun asked Ji Ye-eun, "Then why didn't you say anything?" Ji Ye-eun shyly confessed, "At the time, it was kind of a secret relationship. Because we're celebrities." She candidly described how they had carefully maintained their relationship before going public.

The moment when Jo Hye-ryun's intuition truly shone came later in the broadcast. After learning that Ji Ye-eun had also been at the same place as VATA at the time, Jo Hye-ryun immediately said, "You two are going to get married."

She then mentioned her signature song and volunteered to sing at the wedding, asking, "Should I sing 'Anakana'?" She also suggested that Gabi dance at the ceremony. Gabi readily agreed, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Jo Hye-ryun's remark, which everyone had laughed off at the time, eventually came true. Ji Ye-eun and VATA are set to marry on December 12. Born in 1994 and the same age, the two grew close through shared interests, including religion, developed a romantic relationship, and acknowledged their relationship last April.

Because Jo Hye-ryun had sensed their relationship and said, "You two are going to get married," in the video recorded before the marriage news was announced, her belatedly revealed "marriage prediction" has added even more amusement.

Ji Ye-eun also spoke candidly about her dating history during the broadcast. While they were discussing "Queens' Love Lives," Jo Hye-ryun asked, "How many relationships have you had, including VATA?" Ji Ye-eun answered, "This is my third."

She added, "I haven't dated that many people," revealing that she has had relatively little relationship experience. As Ji Ye-eun's third romantic partner, VATA is now the person she has promised to marry, and interest in their wedding continues to grow following the revelation of their love story.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.