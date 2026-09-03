ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) Already Wins Two Music Show Awards: "Grateful for an Unbelievable Moment"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Boy group ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) has achieved two music show wins.

ALD1 took first place with the title track 'BORN DIRE' from their second mini-album 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST' on MBC M and MBC every1's 'Show Champion,' which aired on the 2nd.

On this day, ALD1 captivated fans by showcasing their distinct charms, first displaying their sophisticated vocal skills with the track 'Diamond Hour' and then demonstrating even more powerful synchronized choreography with 'BORN DIRE.'

ALD1 said, "We sincerely thank you for making something unbelievable happen. Thanks to the love that ALLYZ sent us for this comeback, we were able to receive such a meaningful gift today."

After lifting their first comeback trophy on SBS Life's 'The Show,' which aired on the 1st, ALD1 also took the top spot on 'Show Champion,' recording two wins and demonstrating a presence befitting a 'trending rookie.'

In Japan as well, they ranked second on the Oricon Weekly Combined Ranking dated the 7th, as well as second on LINE MUSIC's Weekly Album Ranking, New Song Weekly Ranking, and Weekly Song Ranking.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.