BLACKPINK's Rosé turns down an unbelievable 10 billion won advertising deal: Here's why

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[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Rosé of BLACKPINK has turned down an advertising deal worth around 10 billion won.

According to The Korea Herald on the 2nd, Rosé recently rejected a $7.2 million advertising offer from a famous Chinese tea brand.

Rosé had also spent nearly a year discussing a special-edition project bearing her name with a renowned champagne brand, but ultimately turned it down because the final bottle design did not meet her aesthetic standards.

The outlet assessed, "After the worldwide success of 'Apartment,' Rosé has established herself as a global pop artist recognized under her own name, rather than remaining merely a member of BLACKPINK. She has gained the kind of choices available to only a small number of K-pop artists. In other words, she has reached a position where she can reject even offers that would be difficult to turn down, based on her own standards."

In other words, Rosé is placing greater importance on her autonomy and image as an artist than on commercial gains.

However, Rosé's representatives have not commented on the report.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter

silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.