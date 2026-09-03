‘Danielle Removed from NewJeans’ Says She’s Not Worried About Celebrities, but Posts Swimsuit Selfie Despite KRW 33 Billion Lawsuit

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Danielle, who was removed from the group NewJeans, has shared an update on her life.

On the first, Danielle posted several photos on her account with the caption, "Journey together?"

In the photos, Danielle gazes at the camera while wearing a blue swimsuit, a checkered shirt, and a pink hat. In another photo, she poses atop a wooden structure. Despite being involved in a KRW 33 billion lawsuit with her former agency, ADOR, she appears to be enjoying a relaxed daily life.

NewJeans announced in November 2024 that it was terminating its exclusive contract with ADOR. However, the group changed its position after the court ruled in favor of ADOR in the agency’s lawsuit seeking confirmation that the exclusive contract remained valid. Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni returned to ADOR, while Minji is also discussing a possible return positively.

However, ADOR notified Danielle in December last year that it was terminating her exclusive contract. The agency also filed a damages lawsuit against Danielle, her family, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.