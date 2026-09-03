‘Ewha graduate’ announcer Park So-young, a ‘Jamsil kid,’ recalls her biggest adolescent rebellion: “I slammed my bedroom door and went inside” (Where Is My Home)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Park So-young, an announcer and Ewha Womans University graduate, opened up about her biggest rebellion during adolescence.

On today’s (the 3rd) episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Where Is My Home” (hereafter “Where Is My Home”), the cast will visit Yangpyeong County.

The episode follows the cast as they search for properties in Yangpyeong County, a place close to Seoul where residents can still enjoy the dream of country living. Joining the property tour are Kim Dae-ho, known as the “original son of Yangpyeong County”; announcer Park So-young, dubbed the “rising daughter of Yangpyeong County”; and Yang Se-chan, who calls himself a “Yang” from Yangpyeong County. Kim Dae-ho and Park So-young reportedly engaged in a fierce battle throughout the tour over who should represent Yangpyeong County, raising expectations for the episode.

The three visit a family house in Gangsang-myeon, where the homeowner built a separate annex for his adolescent daughter, who had asked him to “build me my own house.” During a conversation about adolescence as they tour the property, Park So-young says, “My biggest rebellion was slamming my bedroom door and going inside.” Recalling the days when he lived in a one-room home, Jang Dong-min responds with a bittersweet confession: “When I was young, turning my back was the only way to create separate space.” Memories from the cast members’ childhoods then come pouring out. Park So-young, a “Jamsil kid,” cannot hide her culture shock as cast members from rural backgrounds share wild stories about playing with firecrackers, eating salvia flowers, and even tasting “an ant’s rear end.”

Inside the house, the cast also sees a split-level space for the daughter studying abroad and a “man cave” packed with the father’s dream hobbies. The room features an impressive collection of hats, exercise equipment, unopened rare comic books, and figurines—an ideal setup for any man with those tastes. Kim Dae-ho draws laughs by shamelessly identifying with it, saying, “It’s exactly like me, except there’s no wife or daughter.”

Finally, the three arrive at an atelier house in Yangseo-myeon, just 30 minutes from Jamsil and offering excellent access to Seoul. Overlooking Dogok Reservoir, the house was prepared by its owner to fulfill a bucket-list dream of cultivating a personal garden. After enjoying a lifestyle of spending five days in the city and two in the countryside, the owner put the property on the market. During an extreme bucket-list discussion about what they would want to do if they were to die tomorrow, Yang Se-chan offers the modest wish of “watching OTT content while eating ramen.” Kim Dae-ho, however, rattles off a series of ambitious plans in the style of someone living off the land. His extraordinary bucket list sparks curiosity about what it might include.

The Yangpyeong County property episode of MBC’s “Where Is My Home” airs tonight (the 3rd) at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.