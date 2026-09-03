“No. 1 Woman Likely to Embarrass the Country”... Kim Sae-rom Opens Up About Controversy and Her Unfavorable Image: “I Wanted to Become a Regular”

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Sae-rom opened up about the candid story behind the “unfavorable image” that once surrounded her.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel “Get a Grip, Kim Sae-rom” released footage of Kim Sae-rom, a broadcaster in her 22nd year since debut, sharing stories she had kept to herself.

That day, Kim Sae-rom mentioned “Ranking Women,” a program on which she had once appeared as a regular panelist, and recalled how she came to join the show.

Kim Sae-rom explained, “I joined around the third or fourth episode. I wasn’t brought on as a regular from the start. It was more like, ‘We’ll let you appear once, and if you do well, you can become a regular.’”

She then candidly admitted that she deliberately made strong remarks in order to become a regular cast member.

She said, “I knew that if I said these things, the public would criticize me. But I still made extremely provocative remarks. I wanted to gain even one more opportunity and become a regular.”

In fact, Kim Sae-rom developed an “unfavorable image” because of her strong remarks early in the program. She also made headlines after ranking first in a poll asking, “Which woman would be most likely to embarrass the country if she entered the international market?”

Kim Sae-rom looked back on that period, saying, “At first, I was the least liked person on the show.”

However, she said that after establishing herself as a regular cast member, she gradually began showing more of her true self.

Kim Sae-rom said, “Once I became a regular, I thought, ‘Shouldn’t I start expressing more of who I am?’” She added, “Even though I had an unfavorable image, I trusted my own character. My mother raised me so well.”

She continued, “So later, I simply acted according to my personality. In the end, I became the most well-liked cast member.”

When the production staff expressed surprise, saying, “So there was actually a story and behind-the-scenes reason for it,” Kim Sae-rom calmly opened up about the misunderstandings and controversies she had experienced throughout her career as a broadcaster.

She said, “But among people who appear on television, who gets through life without being misunderstood? Being caught up in controversy was simply part of my everyday life.”

She added, “Maybe that’s why I listen less to what other people say. If I got hurt every time someone I don’t even know cursed at me, it would never end.”

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-rom married chef Chan-oh Lee in 2015, but the marriage ended after about a year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.