‘I Live Alone’ Kim Shin-young Fulfills Her Dream Overseas: “Opening a Pop-Up Store Three Years in the Making”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Shin-young, featured on ‘I Live Alone,’ is fulfilling her dream as an upcycling enthusiast overseas.

On MBC’s ‘I Live Alone,’ airing on the 4th, Kim Shin-young will be shown opening a pop-up store featuring pieces she redesigned herself.

“I came here to pursue my dream,” Kim Shin-young says as she introduces the pop-up store for her redesigned clothing at an overseas select shop. She explains that this has been her lifelong wish and dream, and surprises viewers by revealing that she “prepared steadily for about three years” after receiving the pop-up proposal.

Kim Shin-young is so passionate about denim that she has a separate ‘denim room’ at home. From denim jackets to various T-shirts and shoes, the pieces shaped by her ideas and handiwork capture attention. While making the final display arrangements ahead of the pop-up’s opening, she appears nervous, saying, “This is really nerve-racking.” She then shows an unexpected side by approaching interested visitors first and introducing the items to them.

A group of reliable supporters also makes a surprise appearance at the site where Kim Shin-young fulfills her dream, showering her with encouragement. “Is that ordinary sewing?” they ask, marveling at her skills and cheering her on. Their support helps the nervous Kim Shin-young break into a broad smile. Viewers are left wondering who these supporters are.

“These are things I made during the most difficult and frustrating period of my life,” Kim Shin-young says. As she recalls the works that helped her achieve her dream—like children to her—and the feelings she had at the time, she makes an emotional confession.

The site of the highly introverted Kim Shin-young fulfilling her dream, along with the behind-the-scenes story, can be seen on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone,’ airing on the 4th at 11:10 p.m.

‘I Live Alone’ is a trend-leading single-life program that showcases the diverse rainbow lives of celebrity single-person households and continues to receive steady affection from viewers.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.