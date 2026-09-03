HYOYEON Has Lived Alone in the Girls’ Generation Dormitory and Employed a Housekeeper for 21 Years: “I’m More Used to Her Cooking Than My Mom’s” (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation, now in her 20th year since debut, will reveal her unfiltered dormitory life for the first time.

The 414th episode of the MBC entertainment program ‘Omniscient Interfering View,’ airing on Saturday the 5th, will feature HYOYEON, the leader and main vocalist of legendary girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD) and sixth-generation girl group(?) HRS. HYOYEON has lived in a dormitory since her debut. As her personal tastes and memories fill the space where she has spent so many years, she captures attention with her down-to-earth habit of sleeping on the floor without even a bed. By contrast, she has prepared a luxury bed for her dog Bailey, showing her extraordinary affection for the pet. The show’s panelists reportedly cannot contain their laughter at the seemingly reversed hierarchy between the owner and her dog.

The person who knows the most about HYOYEON’s secrets(?) also makes an appearance: the dormitory housekeeper, who has shared a special bond with HYOYEON for 21 years. She has been with HYOYEON since her trainee days and has watched Girls’ Generation grow from the closest vantage point. After spending so many years together, the two have become as close as family, and HYOYEON now says she is more accustomed to the housekeeper’s cooking than her mother’s. Their special relationship brings warmth to the show, while HYOYEON adds to the laughter by shouting cheerfully at Bailey for interrupting her conversation with the housekeeper.

The reveal of the people who know the ‘real Kim Hyo-yeon’ does not end there. After getting full makeup done at a salon, she joins a daytime drinking gathering with longtime staff members, including the makeup artist who has worked with her for 20 years. They bring out HYOYEON’s candid and human side, hidden behind her charisma onstage. In the company of people close to her, HYOYEON also freely reveals her playful true self and unpredictable wit. As their years-long relationships lead to relaxed conversations, they continue to expose one another without restraint, sparking curiosity about the human side of HYOYEON known only to them.

MBC’s ‘Omniscient Interfering View,’ which will reveal the real Kim Hyo-yeon through the housekeeper who has looked after her dormitory life for 19 years and the staff who have been by her side for many years, will air at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday the 5th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.