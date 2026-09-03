'49-Year-Old' Ha Ji-won Reveals the '15-Minute Hold' That Keeps Her in Her 20s: “I Hold It Until My Hands Tingle” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ha Ji-won has revealed her personal self-care secrets for maintaining her youthful appearance and toned physique at age 49.

On the 2nd, Ha Ji-won appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, where the 49-year-old actress has become an icon on university campuses.

Yoo Jae-suk said of Ha Ji-won, “People say that ‘middle age is hope’ when they talk about you,” prompting Ha Ji-won to laugh and reply, “That’s right. I’ve heard that.”

Commenting on Ha Ji-won, who is now considered one of the most representative youthful-looking actresses, Yoo Jae-suk conveyed the public’s reaction: “People say they’re so pleased because Ha Ji-won is doing what they wanted to do and had forgotten about.”

Ha Ji-won also laughed and said, “I heard people say, ‘Oh, so this is possible?’”

Yoo Jae-suk continued, “On the one hand, people call you ‘the hope of middle age,’ but they also say, ‘Was I the only one hit by the passage of time?’ and ‘Why is Ha Ji-won the only one still in her 20s?’” His remarks drew laughter.

He then brought up Ha Ji-won’s method of managing her physique. Yoo Jae-suk raised curiosity by saying, “I heard that your secret is an exercise routine that pushes your muscles so hard they can’t recover easily.”

Ha Ji-won explained her unique workout method: “I do just one movement a day, for as little as 15 minutes and as long as 30 minutes.”

She continued, “It’s not just light exercise. I hold the position until my hands tingle. You have to give the muscles intense stimulation to shape them.”

Ha Ji-won particularly drew attention by revealing that she talks to her muscles while exercising.

“And I talk to my muscles. What we consciously recognize is different from simply doing something,” she said. “While stimulating a particular muscle, I tell it, ‘Stretch.’ Then it understands.” She shared this unusual exercise philosophy of her own.

Yoo Jae-suk looked perplexed and said, “I’ve never heard of this kind of exercise,” but Ha Ji-won explained, “When you do that, the muscle understands, and you feel the stimulation. Then, at some point, you’re here,” revealing her characteristically quirky charm.

She also revealed that, beyond exercising, she makes a habit of carefully checking her physical condition in everyday life.

Ha Ji-won said, “Whether it’s my skin or my body, I think it’s important to notice my condition,” adding, “I check my skin every morning and use cold compresses or gua sha. I also take care of my body by stretching.”

She added, “I weigh myself every day and also check for cellulite, or fat beneath the skin.”

Ha Ji-won’s consistent self-care routine has once again drawn attention as she continues to maintain a toned physique and youthful appearance at age 49.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.