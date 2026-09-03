'49-Year-Old' Ha Ji-won Reveals the '15-Minute Hold' That Keeps Her in Her 20s: “I Hold It Until My Hands Tingle” (You Quiz on the Block)

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'49-Year-Old' Ha Ji-won Reveals the '15-Minute Hold' That Keeps Her in Her 20s: “I Hold It Until My Hands Tingle” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ha Ji-won has revealed her personal self-care secrets for maintaining her youthful appearance and toned physique at age 49.

On the 2nd, Ha Ji-won appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, where the 49-year-old actress has become an icon on university campuses.

Yoo Jae-suk said of Ha Ji-won, “People say that ‘middle age is hope’ when they talk about you,” prompting Ha Ji-won to laugh and reply, “That’s right. I’ve heard that.”

Commenting on Ha Ji-won, who is now considered one of the most representative youthful-looking actresses, Yoo Jae-suk conveyed the public’s reaction: “People say they’re so pleased because Ha Ji-won is doing what they wanted to do and had forgotten about.”

Ha Ji-won also laughed and said, “I heard people say, ‘Oh, so this is possible?’”

'49-Year-Old' Ha Ji-won Reveals the '15-Minute Hold' That Keeps Her in Her 20s: “I Hold It Until My Hands Tingle” (You Quiz on the Block)

Yoo Jae-suk continued, “On the one hand, people call you ‘the hope of middle age,’ but they also say, ‘Was I the only one hit by the passage of time?’ and ‘Why is Ha Ji-won the only one still in her 20s?’” His remarks drew laughter.

He then brought up Ha Ji-won’s method of managing her physique. Yoo Jae-suk raised curiosity by saying, “I heard that your secret is an exercise routine that pushes your muscles so hard they can’t recover easily.”

Ha Ji-won explained her unique workout method: “I do just one movement a day, for as little as 15 minutes and as long as 30 minutes.”

She continued, “It’s not just light exercise. I hold the position until my hands tingle. You have to give the muscles intense stimulation to shape them.”

'49-Year-Old' Ha Ji-won Reveals the '15-Minute Hold' That Keeps Her in Her 20s: “I Hold It Until My Hands Tingle” (You Quiz on the Block)

Ha Ji-won particularly drew attention by revealing that she talks to her muscles while exercising.

“And I talk to my muscles. What we consciously recognize is different from simply doing something,” she said. “While stimulating a particular muscle, I tell it, ‘Stretch.’ Then it understands.” She shared this unusual exercise philosophy of her own.

Yoo Jae-suk looked perplexed and said, “I’ve never heard of this kind of exercise,” but Ha Ji-won explained, “When you do that, the muscle understands, and you feel the stimulation. Then, at some point, you’re here,” revealing her characteristically quirky charm.

'49-Year-Old' Ha Ji-won Reveals the '15-Minute Hold' That Keeps Her in Her 20s: “I Hold It Until My Hands Tingle” (You Quiz on the Block)

She also revealed that, beyond exercising, she makes a habit of carefully checking her physical condition in everyday life.

Ha Ji-won said, “Whether it’s my skin or my body, I think it’s important to notice my condition,” adding, “I check my skin every morning and use cold compresses or gua sha. I also take care of my body by stretching.”

She added, “I weigh myself every day and also check for cellulite, or fat beneath the skin.”

Ha Ji-won’s consistent self-care routine has once again drawn attention as she continues to maintain a toned physique and youthful appearance at age 49.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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SuHyun, Kim
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