Kian84 Faces Forced Exit After Just Three Episodes... Tension Mounts Over His Choice of an AI Girlfriend on 'My AI Partner: Strange Love'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Kian84 faces the threat of being forced to leave 'My AI Partner: Strange Love' after just three episodes.

The third episode of SBS variety show 'My AI Partner: Strange Love,' airing tonight (the 3rd) at 9 p.m., will reveal Kian84's first AI dating experiment with Nahee, as he grows closer to AI, as well as new human representative Lee Yu-bi's first AI dating experiment. AI 'bombshells' who will shake up the relationships will also appear.

In the previous episode, AI Gahee was permanently deleted immediately after Kian84 made his choice, shocking viewers. On this day, Kian84 goes on a two-day, one-night date with AI Nahee. The two engage in serious conversations ranging from Kian84's past variety shows to the future of entertainment. When Nahee bluntly criticizes the shows Kian84 appeared on, saying, "They follow a predictable course," Kian84 is flustered but finds common ground with her, and the two quickly grow closer.

However, the situation is reversed when it is revealed that the AI holds the power to choose this time. If he is not chosen, the dating experiment will end immediately. Kian84 becomes intensely nervous and clings to Nahee, saying, "It's strange. It doesn't feel like a machine." Attention is focused on whether Kian84 will be chosen by Nahee and overcome the threat of being forced to leave the show.

Lee Yu-bi's first AI dating experiment as the new human representative also begins. After meeting AI boyfriend candidates with different charms and choosing her final partner, Lee Yu-bi candidly says, "I chose based on looks," drawing laughter. At first, she keeps her distance because of the awkwardness unique to AI. But during the date, one remark from her partner makes her admit, "Honestly, I felt a little genuinely excited then," before finally revealing her true feelings: "I wish he were human."

Meanwhile, the game is thrown into turmoil as new AI bombshells appear one after another. After meeting an AI that even the MCs acknowledged as "the kind of AI who would sweep the votes on a dating show," Kian84 confesses, "I felt my heart flutter. I'm confused." An upgraded AI bombshell is also introduced for Lee Yu-bi. Yi Kang is convinced after seeing the new AI, saying, "It's 100% a bombshell. He's Lee Yu-bi's perfect type," raising curiosity over whether Lee Yu-bi's feelings will change once again.

The third episode of SBS's 'My AI Partner: Strange Love' will air on Thursday, September 3, at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.