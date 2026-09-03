Cha Tae-hyun X Zo In-sung Reveal Their Luxurious Office: “Yoo Jae-suk Gave Us Expensive Household Items” (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] The agency office set up by Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung themselves will be revealed.

The SBS Friday variety show “My Genie Secretary,” airing on the 4th, features Cha Tae-hyun, the agency president and guest vocalist of Amuttta Band, as the “my star.” He introduces his office to the secretaries and shows off his extraordinary network of connections. Expensive household items gifted by his close friends, including “the nation’s MC” Yoo Jae-suk and “the nation’s little sister” Park Bo-young, will be unveiled one after another, reportedly leaving the secretaries astonished.

The Bucheon concert of Amuttta Band, where Cha Tae-hyun performs as a guest vocalist, will follow. Returning to his familiar “oppa mode” after a long absence, Cha Tae-hyun passionately sings the mega-hit “I Love You” with the band, showcasing his unchanged vocal ability. The fans’ enthusiastic sing-along from those days adds to the performance, making the atmosphere reportedly resemble Inkigayo.

However, an unexpected situation unfolds during the concert. Cha Tae-hyun is seen breaking into a cold sweat just before taking the stage, and the situation ultimately leads him to call even the secretaries onto the stage. What happened to Cha Tae-hyun? Curiosity is building over the behind-the-scenes story of the day’s performance, which left everyone on edge.

From agency president to guest vocalist of Amuttta Band, Cha Tae-hyun’s extraordinary day, packed with nonstop activity, will be revealed on SBS’s “My Genie Secretary,” airing Friday the 4th at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.