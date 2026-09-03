♥George Clooney Exudes Commanding Presence on Venice Red Carpet Alongside His Wife, Who Is 17 Years Younger

Photo provided by Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Top American actor George Clooney showed his enduring presence as he appeared on the red carpet with his wife, Amal Clooney, who is 17 years younger.

George Clooney attended the red-carpet event for the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, which opened on the 3rd Korea Standard Time, alongside his wife, Amal Clooney, capturing the attention of fans and reporters.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney appeared side by side on the red carpet at the public event. The couple drew attention as they attended naturally, like spouses who have been together for many years.

That day, George Clooney also shared candid thoughts as he reflected on his acting career.

He said, "When I made my debut, my goal was to pay the rent, but the work kept coming, like a happy coincidence," adding, "I know very well that I could not have made it this far on my own."

Amal Clooney, who joined him on the red carpet, is also well known for her impressive background.

Born in Lebanon, Amal Clooney settled in London with her family because of the civil war and later became a lawyer. She went on to build an international reputation as a human rights activist and writer.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney reportedly first met in July 2013. Their relationship developed into a romance, and they married a year later, in 2014.

Their relationship, between one of Hollywood's leading actors and a lawyer active in the field of international human rights, attracted considerable attention at the time.

Since then, the couple has appeared together at public events and drawn attention as a globally famous celebrity couple. Their side-by-side appearance on the Venice red carpet once again demonstrated that they remain the focus of widespread interest.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.