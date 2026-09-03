'40-Year-Old' KIM JAE JOONG Faces Suspicions of a Secret Relationship... Japanese Friend Asks, "Are You Hiding Something?" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] KIM JAE JOONG was caught off guard by sudden suspicions that he was in a relationship on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.'

The September 3 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' will feature the Tokyo life of K-POP's living legend, KIM JAE JOONG, continuing from last week. In particular, KIM JAE JOONG's longtime close Japanese friend is scheduled to visit his Tokyo home. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the episode to find out who the Japanese celebrity is and what the two will discuss.

In the VCR footage airing that day, KIM JAE JOONG stood in the kitchen and said, "A friend is coming over. It's their first time at my house, so I'm nervous." A preview of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' previously showed a Japanese star visiting KIM JAE JOONG's home. The friend's identity will finally be revealed.

A short while later, KIM JAE JOONG's close Japanese celebrity friend appeared. The friend was amazed by the high ceilings and the elevator inside KIM JAE JOONG's Tokyo home, exclaiming, "Jae Joong, you've made it." The two then engaged in easygoing conversation and playful back-and-forth banter, bringing laughter. The friend reportedly worked hard to react in clumsy Korean, making KIM JAE JOONG burst into laughter.

The Japanese celebrity friend reportedly had a powerful reaction after being served KIM JAE JOONG's cooking, even shedding tears. Curiosity is growing about the special dish KIM JAE JOONG prepared for his close Japanese friend.

Meanwhile, KIM JAE JOONG's close Japanese celebrity friend cautiously raised suspicions that he was secretly dating someone, surprising everyone. While the two were discussing dating and marriage, the friend asked KIM JAE JOONG, "Are you hiding something?" What is the truth behind the secret-relationship suspicions raised by the friend who knows KIM JAE JOONG well? How did KIM JAE JOONG respond to the friend's doubts?

All of this can be seen on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3.

Kim Sohee, Reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.