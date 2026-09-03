"A Smile May Not Mean Happiness"—Hwang Jung-eum Bursts Into Tears After Oh Hyun-kyung Touches on the Pain of Being a Single Mother

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Hyun-kyung offered warm words of comfort to Hwang Jung-eum, who is raising her two sons alone following her divorce. Hwang Jung-eum eventually broke down in tears at Oh Hyun-kyung’s heartfelt words.

On the 2nd, actress Oh Hyun-kyung, who became acquainted with Hwang Jung-eum through the former MBC sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof,” appeared on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

That day, Oh Hyun-kyung looked at Hwang Jung-eum and said, “You must have been dealing with the everyday ups and downs at home with our Jung-eum’s sons, but I hope you can just smile a little today, feel a little less pain, and leave feeling better.”

She continued, “Whatever the circumstances, all mothers in this world—and especially mothers raising children alone—may not really be happy despite smiling,” showing that she understood how Hwang Jung-eum felt as a single mother raising two sons.

Oh Hyun-kyung confessed, “To be honest, my heart feels heavy. It hurts a little,” while forcing a smile.

Hwang Jung-eum replied, “I have to do well so you won’t be hurt.”

Oh Hyun-kyung then told Hwang Jung-eum, “I hope you can come back out into the world like this and that this wonderful actress can act again,” adding, “I hope your children will be able to say, ‘Our mom used to be an actress.’”

At Oh Hyun-kyung’s words, Hwang Jung-eum became emotional and said, “I suddenly feel sad,” eventually bursting into tears.

Looking at Hwang Jung-eum, Oh Hyun-kyung comforted her warmly, saying, “I always felt drawn to you when I saw you.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum has been raising her two sons alone since her divorce.

Hwang Jung-eum was also indicted on charges of investing approximately 4.3 billion won from the agency she founded in cryptocurrency under her personal name. At the time, her side acknowledged the charges, saying, “It was a decision made in an attempt to grow the company, but it was an immature one,” and stated that repayment procedures were underway, including disposing of assets to cover the losses.

After refraining from activities for some time following the controversy, Hwang Jung-eum recently launched a YouTube channel and resumed communicating with her fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.