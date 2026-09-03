This Is Why People Admire Kim Hye-soo: “She Paid the Full Tuition for 15 People and Used Honorifics With a Junior for 20 Years”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Hye-soo’s extraordinary support for her younger colleagues has come to light. Actress Ha Ji-young revealed that Kim Hye-soo not only paid the full tuition for a film class attended by 15 juniors, but also used honorifics with her for 20 years.

On the 2nd, a video featuring broadcaster Haha and comedian Kim Won-hyo was released on the YouTube channel “YouTube Ha Ji-young.”

That day, Ha Ji-young expressed her deep affection, saying, “The person I respect most is my senior Kim Hye-soo. She is my universe.”

Ha Ji-young said, “She still hasn’t spoken informally to me after 20 years. One day, she said, ‘There’s a class I think you might like, Ji-young. Would you like to take it?’” She continued, “I told her, ‘I don’t know much, so I want to study.’ It turned out to be a class on film and music. After taking that class, I began working events, which helped me a great deal,” explaining that the class Kim Hye-soo recommended had been a major help.

There was something Ha Ji-young learned only later: Kim Hye-soo had been paying the entire tuition for the class.

Ha Ji-young said, “I didn’t know. Fifteen people took the class, and it was quite expensive. But she was paying for everyone.” Haha reacted with admiration, saying, “That’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, Ha Ji-young is known to have formed a relationship with Kim Hye-soo while interviewing her as a reporter and to have maintained that connection for 20 years.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.