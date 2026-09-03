THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL Lavishes Care on His Remarried Businesswoman Wife: “I Simmered Eel for 10 Hours and Served It Every Morning and Evening” (Groom’s Class)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] In ‘Groom’s Class 2,’ THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL shared some valuable tips with Park So-young’s husband, Moon Kyeong-chan.

On Friday, the 4th, at 9 p.m., Channel A’s ‘Groom’s Class 2’ will show Park So-young and Moon Kyeong-chan returning to the program 10 days before their due date. The couple, who welcomed their first daughter on August 28, will face the “battle for childbirth” alongside both mothers.

That day, Park So-young and Moon Kyeong-chan check in advance the items they need to prepare and the route they will take on the day of the birth. Their mothers then arrive and share a final meal before the birth of the baby. In particular, Moon Kyeong-chan’s mother brings seaweed for the mother-to-be and personally teaches her son how to make seaweed soup. Watching this, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL offers some “insider tips” befitting a devoted daughter’s father: “If you want to become a popular dad in the future, you need to be good at cooking. Even with fried rice, it’s a good idea to use a ‘decorating skill’ by putting the rice in a soup bowl, turning it over, and plating it.” THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL also recalls his extraordinary devotion to his wife, saying, “I once made a special nutritious meal for my wife. I bought 10 eels, cleaned them myself, and simmered them for 10 hours to make a jellied eel dish. I boiled one piece at a time and served it every morning and evening.”

For a moment, the atmosphere turns warm as Park So-young happily tastes the seaweed soup lovingly prepared by her mother-in-law and husband. Then she asks the mothers, “If my husband and I are busy, would you be able to help us with childcare?” However, only an awkward silence follows, prompting bittersweet laughter. The mothers soon open up about their honest feelings on childcare. As viewers grow curious about their true thoughts, Park So-young says in the studio, “‘Groom’s Class’ Season 1 practically brought our couple together. Thanks to ‘Groom’s Class,’ I earned points with my mother-in-law.” This makes everyone listen closely, raising interest in how Park So-young succeeded in receiving a “free pass through the formal meeting between the families.”

Park So-young and Moon Kyeong-chan will also reveal every detail of Mary’s birth. They explain, “There was still no sign of the baby even after the due date had passed, so we decided on an induced labor.” The episode is expected to move viewers by showing everything from the onset of labor to the couple’s emotional moments immediately after meeting Mary. Park So-young and Moon Kyeong-chan’s “expectant parents’ class” and childbirth story can be seen on Channel A’s ‘Groom’s Class 2,’ airing Friday, the 4th, at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL remarried in February 2007 to businesswoman Park Hyun-jung, who is two years older than him. They have two daughters.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.