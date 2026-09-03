Kim Ji-hoon Entered Ajou University Despite Scoring in the Top 1%: "I Scored in the High 350s Out of 400 on the CSAT"

[Sportschosun | Kim Sohee] Actor Kim Ji-hoon recalled his school days, when he scored in the top 1% nationwide on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Despite his outstanding grades, he drew attention by describing himself as "socially awkward."

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel You in Radio uploaded a video titled "Is There Something More Problematic Than an Affair Right Now?" Kim Ji-hoon appeared as a guest on the program, where he discussed various topics with Yoo In-na and Ko Young-bae.

Yoo In-na mentioned Kim Ji-hoon's academic performance during his school years and said, "I heard your IQ was over 150, and that you scored in the high 350s out of a possible 400 on the CSAT."

When an on-screen caption explained that the score placed him in the top 1% nationwide, Yoo In-na expressed her surprise, saying, "A score in the high 350s was incredibly difficult to achieve back then."

Kim Ji-hoon also recalled that period and said, "I really did my absolute best." He continued, "I secretly hoped for a higher score. I even considered taking the exam again, but studying for the CSAT one more time seemed horrifying. I had worked so hard."

After hearing about Kim Ji-hoon's grades, Ko Young-bae added, "I heard you never ranked lower than third." Kim Ji-hoon corrected him, saying, "In my class," which prompted laughter. The exchange highlighted his diligent nature and his consistent performance near the top of his class throughout his school years.

However, when asked whether he must also have had an exceptional school life in terms of his looks, he gave an unexpected answer.

When told that he must have been popular because of his handsome looks even during his school years, Kim Ji-hoon firmly replied, "I was socially awkward." He recalled, "In high school, perhaps because my hormones were especially active, I had acne and wore glasses."

However, the school photos released alongside his explanation told a rather different story. In the photos, Kim Ji-hoon attracted attention with his clearly defined features and pleasant appearance, despite his youthful face.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-hoon graduated from the Department of Psychology at Ajou University. He is currently giving a passionate performance as Jae-hong in Coupang Play's The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.