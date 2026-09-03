‘Weak Hero Class 2’ and ‘Crash Course in Romance’ Actor LEEMINJAE Confirms Four Upcoming Projects, Cementing His Rising-Star Status

Photo: Ikkle Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actor LEEMINJAE is continuing his rise.

After making a strong impression on audiences with his striking presence and steady acting in a range of projects, including the Netflix series ‘Weak Hero Class 2,’ the tvN drama ‘Crash Course in Romance,’ and the film ‘Boy in the Pool,’ LEEMINJAE is continuing his remarkable momentum after confirming no fewer than four upcoming projects.

LEEMINJAE will return to television with the new KBS2 Saturday-Sunday miniseries ‘A Love Other Than Yours,’ which premieres on the 12th. The series depicts the conflict between a couple of 10 years who endure the end of their passion through loyalty and trust. LEEMINJAE plays Lee Wan-do, the younger brother of Lee Mi-do (Ahn Eun-jin). Once a freediving athlete, Wan-do now runs a karaoke room while carrying the guilt of losing his lover. His complex character, deep backstory, and increasingly intense emotional arc are expected to heighten viewers’ immersion in the drama.

He is also set to make a strong showing in Netflix’s original lineup. LEEMINJAE has joined season 2 of the global hit ‘All of Us Are Dead’ as the new character Yong Maru, playing Nam On-jo’s (Park Ji-hu) senior at university. Expectations are high for the distinctive aura he will bring to the desperate struggle amid the terror of a zombie virus that has once again spread across Seoul.

In the Netflix series ‘No Crushing Allowed,’ he will take on a youthful romantic comedy about 19-year-olds. LEEMINJAE plays Gong Su-ho of Jinwolnam High School, forming a love-hate rivalry with Lee Chi-won (Moon Sang-min) while approaching Soran (Shin Si-ah) for reasons that remain unclear. He is expected to add taut tension and a curious sense of excitement to the story. Set around the single wall separating a prestigious boys’ high school from a girls’ high school, the tale of innocent first love will showcase a refreshing side of him unlike anything he has shown before.

He will also undergo a new transformation in MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama ‘White Scandal.’ Taking on the role of Hong Kang-ho, the leader of an unsuccessful idol group, he will portray a character whose hidden sorrow lies behind a smile capable of instantly lifting anyone’s mood. He is set to lead a tangled storyline involving Dan Yu-jin (Ryu Hye-young).

Behind LEEMINJAE’s relentless work ethic is the solid filmography and distinctive acting expertise he has steadily built. Last year, the independent film ‘Boy in the Pool’ drew attention from the film industry after being invited in succession to the Jeonju International Film Festival, Kaohsiung Film Festival, Hungarian Korean Film Festival, and the competition section of the Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival. Through the film, he portrayed confusion and loss with restraint and depth, proving his more mature ‘cinematic face’ and powerful screen presence.

In the Netflix series ‘Weak Hero Class 2,’ he further established his irreplaceable presence with high-level action performances completed without a stunt double, as well as his versatility in moving between the bright innocence and comedy unique to teenagers. In ENA’s ‘My Troublesome Star,’ he delicately portrayed a facet of a fresh-faced man in his 20s, complete with a warm dialect and unwavering devotion to one woman, proving his value as a fully realized actor who commands both the big and small screens.

LEEMINJAE has demonstrated limitless versatility across genres, from humanistic stories and apocalyptic action to teen romance and romantic drama. His flexible range and powerful appeal, which allow him to move effortlessly between melodrama, drama, youth stories, and genre productions, show why he is regarded as a next-generation leading actor.

As LEEMINJAE continues to build a distinctive presence regardless of genre or platform, the industry and fans are watching closely to see his four different transformations and the direction his acting career will take.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.