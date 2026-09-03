Kimono at an Event in Central Seoul... Hollywood Star Sparks Netizens’ Fury with Unprecedented Fashion Choice

Photo: Ansel Elgort’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort appeared at an official event held in South Korea wearing a kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, sparking an unexpected controversy over his attire.

Ansel Elgort attended the “CJ Night in Celebration of Frieze Seoul” event held on the 2nd at the Leeum Museum of Art in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

The event was attended by numerous prominent figures, including actors Lee Byung-hun, Lee Min-jung, and Lee Jung-jae, singer G-Dragon, and business leaders such as SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

After the event, however, an online debate continued over Ansel Elgort’s attire.

This was because Ansel Elgort appeared at the venue wearing a kimono, a traditional Japanese garment.

Some netizens reacted negatively to the sight of a Hollywood actor invited to an official event in South Korea wearing traditional Japanese clothing.

Online comments included, “I thought he had gotten off at the wrong airport while making a transfer,” “He openly wore a kimono in the middle of Seoul,” “Did he really come to Korea dressed like that? And to an officially invited event, no less,” and “How dare he show up wearing something like that?”

The controversy has caused even greater disappointment because Ansel Elgort previously said he was a fan of BTS and spoke about his connection to South Korea.

When he visited South Korea in August 2017 to promote a film, he said at a press conference, “I met BTS at a Billboard event, and we have stayed in touch.” About three months later, he again expressed his admiration for BTS in a red-carpet interview, drawing attention from Korean fans.

Ansel Elgort became known to Korean audiences through his appearances in films including Baby Driver and West Side Story.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.