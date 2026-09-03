Park Eun-young, Married to a Doctor, Hears a Shocking Roast Just Four Months After Her Wedding: “Somewhere Between Strong-Willed and Over-the-Top” (Bab-eun-young)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Chef Park Eun-young, known from “Culinary Class Wars,” has revealed her plastic surgeon husband, while fortune teller Park Seong-jun’s reading of their facial features has drawn attention.

On the first, Park Seong-jun appeared on Park Eun-young’s YouTube channel, “Bab-eun-young,” where he interpreted the facial features and birth charts of the Park sisters.

In the middle of the reading, Park Eun-young asked for understanding, saying, “I’m sorry, but my husband is sweating because of the heat, so I’m going to ask him to come inside.”

A short while later, after her husband cautiously appeared, Park Eun-young asked Park Seong-jun to read his facial features as well, saying, “My husband is here. Why don’t you take a look at him?”

After examining her husband’s face, Park Seong-jun brought up Park Eun-young and began, “Your husband has a slight sense of Park Eun-young’s strong-willed nature...”

Taken aback by what sounded like a comment on her personality, Park Eun-young asked, “Am I really that strong-willed?”

Park Seong-jun continued with his unfiltered reading. “She is strong-willed—somewhere between strong-willed and over-the-top,” he said. “Basically, her energy and temperament are somewhat strong. She can be a little difficult and prickly, with an impulsive, over-the-top quality to her face.”

Park Seong-jun then asked Park Eun-young’s husband, “I’m sure there are many things you like, but what do you think? If there is one thing you find a little disappointing, what would it be?”

The husband replied that Park Eun-young’s shortcoming was that “she doesn’t listen to what other people say very well.”

After hearing this, Park Seong-jun looked at the couple and said, “In a way, the two of you talking like that in the corner of the kitchen right now is a picture of this household,” drawing laughter.

Park Eun-young also displayed unexpected chemistry with her husband as she listened to the candid exchange between him and the physiognomist.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young appeared on the 2024 Netflix series “Culinary Class Wars,” where she showcased her outstanding Chinese cooking skills and earned the nickname “Chinese-cuisine goddess.” She has since continued meeting the public through television appearances and cooking content.

Park Eun-young opened a new chapter in her life when she married a plastic surgeon last May.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.