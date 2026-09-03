"Oh, you’re being reborn"... Hwang Jung-eum reveals a shocking twist from her ‘High Kick’ days that even Oh Hyun-kyung didn’t know

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum revealed that she wore circle lenses while appearing in the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof.’ Oh Hyun-kyung, who had not known this, said she had looked at Hwang’s eyes and wondered, "Did she have double-eyelid surgery?"

On the 2nd, actress Oh Hyun-kyung, who became acquainted with Hwang Jung-eum through the MBC sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof,’ appeared on Hwang’s YouTube channel.

While filming, Hwang Jung-eum touched up her makeup. Watching her, Oh Hyun-kyung complimented her beauty, saying, "You’re pretty even if you only do that much."

Hwang Jung-eum said, "It would be complete if I put in circle lenses," and Oh Hyun-kyung reacted with surprise, asking, "You wear lenses?"

Hwang Jung-eum then asked, "You know I wore lenses when I did ‘High Kick,’ right?" But Oh Hyun-kyung reacted as if she had had no idea.

After hearing Hwang Jung-eum, Oh Hyun-kyung confessed, "Ah! Now I understand. I used to think, ‘Why do Jung-eum’s eyes look different?’ I wondered, ‘Did she have double-eyelid surgery?’"

She continued, "That’s right. Your eyes were really beautiful. You often opened them wide and brightly. Whenever you talked, there was always this sparkling energy in your eyes. Was that because of circle lenses?" She expressed surprise at the revelation she had only just discovered.

Looking at Hwang Jung-eum wearing the lenses, Oh Hyun-kyung affectionately said, "Oh my, you’re being reborn."

With Oh Hyun-kyung watching, Hwang Jung-eum transformed into "the Jung-eum Hyun-kyung knew." After putting in the circle lenses, she smiled brightly with sparkling eyes, bringing back memories of her appearance during the ‘High Kick’ days.

Hwang Jung-eum then said, "Oh my, the teacher is here," recalling her connection with the character played by Oh Hyun-kyung in ‘High Kick Through the Roof.’

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.