[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Nam Bo-ra, the eldest daughter in a family of 13 siblings, is set to undergo an unexpected emergency cesarean section ahead of childbirth. Her emotional first meeting with “Kongal-i,” the baby she has been eagerly awaiting, will be revealed for the first time.

On Thursday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m., KBS 2TV’s Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant will show Nam Bo-ra, the eldest daughter in a family of 13 siblings and known as the nation’s eldest daughter, finally meeting Kongal-i, her long-awaited unborn baby.

Nam Bo-ra received widespread congratulations after announcing her marriage and pregnancy on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant. Viewers are now watching closely to see whether she will safely meet Kongal-i, as the program prepares to show the emotional moment.

In a preview released earlier, Nam Bo-ra visited an obstetrics and gynecology clinic and was shown shedding tears after hearing from the medical staff, saying, "I'm so scared all by myself." The scene prompted an outpouring of curiosity from viewers.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Nam Bo-ra visited the hospital for a checkup three days before her due date. During the examination, however, she received shocking news from her doctor.

Because of an emergency, she was told, "You need to have surgery right away." Nam Bo-ra had spent considerable time preparing for a natural childbirth that would minimize medical intervention. But the urgent situation led to an emergency cesarean section. Having arrived at the hospital alone and unprepared, she called her husband and shed tears, saying, "I'm so scared."

A short time later, Nam Bo-ra, dressed in surgical scrubs, headed to the operating room. The surgery began suddenly. As everyone waited anxiously, Kongal-i was finally born. The tense surgery and the emotional first meeting between Nam Bo-ra and Kongal-i will be shown on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.

Nam Bo-ra, her husband, and even the cast and crew of Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant were reportedly deeply surprised and moved by the newborn Kongal-i’s reaction when the baby was first placed in the mother’s arms. The emotional birth of Kongal-i, the first grandchild of the large family of 13 siblings, after such an anxious wait will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant on Thursday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.