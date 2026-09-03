Lee Jae-ryong, involved in three drunk-driving incidents, allegedly leaves hit-and-run scene and drinks again 20 minutes later—suspected post-accident drinking

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Jae-ryong reportedly left the scene after causing a drunk-driving accident and then drank more alcohol at a nearby restaurant shortly afterward. Controversy is growing after reports emerged of suspected “post-accident drinking,” an act of consuming more alcohol after a crash to avoid being caught for drunk driving.

According to a report by MBC on the 3rd, Lee Jae-ryong was driving under the influence near Cheongdam Station in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the evening of March 6 when he crashed into a median barrier. The accident caused approximately 3 million won in vehicle repair costs, but Lee reportedly left the scene without taking any apparent action.

His conduct after the accident became the main issue. After leaving the scene, Lee attended another drinking gathering. At around 11:23 p.m., approximately 20 minutes after the accident, he reportedly drank additional soju at a restaurant in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for about 50 minutes.

The report that he drank more alcohol immediately after the accident prompted suspicions that he engaged in so-called “post-accident drinking” to make an alcohol test more difficult. Because such conduct can make it harder to determine his actual blood alcohol concentration before the accident, attention is also focused on the circumstances and intent behind his additional drinking.

Lee was apprehended by police at an acquaintance’s home about two hours after the accident. He initially denied drunk driving but reportedly changed his statement during the police investigation.

During questioning, Lee reportedly told police, "I drove after drinking four shots of soju. I thought I had only lightly brushed against the median barrier."

This is not the first time Lee has faced controversy related to alcohol. In 2003, his driver’s license was revoked after he was accused of drunk driving and refusing an alcohol test.

In 2019, he was booked on suspicion of property damage after destroying a standing sign at a bowling alley in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, while heavily intoxicated. He received deferred prosecution in that case.

Criticism continues as Lee, who had previously caused trouble related to alcohol, has once again been involved in a drunk-driving accident, with reports also indicating that he drank more alcohol immediately afterward.

According to legal sources, the court has scheduled Lee’s first trial hearing for 10:20 a.m. on October 16. Unlike a preparatory hearing, a trial hearing requires the defendant to appear.

So-called “post-accident drinking”—consuming additional alcohol or medication after an accident with the intention of making an alcohol test more difficult—is also subject to separate punishment. The provision was introduced after controversy over alleged “post-accident drinking” arose following trot singer Kim Ho-joong’s drunk-driving accident, and has been in effect since June last year.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.