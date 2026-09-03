Lee Soo-kyung Opens Up About Rumors She Gave Up Her Dogs: "I Can't Always Be Home, So They're at My Parents' House... My Mother Is Caring for Them"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Soo-kyung denied rumors that she had given up her dogs and explained why her parents are raising them.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel 'Lee Soo-kyung Career Track' released a video titled 'I'm a Woman with Experience as a Dog Trainer~.'

That day, Lee Soo-kyung indulged herself by caring for other people's dogs at a dog kindergarten. She then said, "This is a place that also offers boarding and grooming. A close friend comes here, and I came to relax as well. I also wanted to show that I have this kind of experience," revealing that she holds a Level 3 dog trainer certification.

She said, "Making a living isn't easy, is it? I got the certification because I thought I might be able to use it someday. So I thought it would be nice to come here and help look after the dogs together."

Lee Soo-kyung, who said she does have dogs of her own, explained, "Our dogs are at my parents' house. Since I'm not always home, I might not be able to feed them properly. I worried about them a lot when I was working, but my mother is always at home, so she said she would raise them. I spend more time at my parents' house than at my own home."

When the production team told her, "I saw comments saying that you had given up your dogs," Lee Soo-kyung denied the rumors, saying, "That's not true. People were criticizing me for only posting pictures of my dogs on social media." She added that her mother had volunteered to care for the older dogs, saying, "I have to work hard to earn money for their food."

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-kyung made her debut as an advertising model in 2003. She has appeared in the dramas 'Soulmate,' 'Dear Heaven,' and 'Let's Eat,' as well as the film 'Tazza: The High Rollers.'

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.