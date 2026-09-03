Song Hye-kyo Photographs Uhm Jung-hwa, While Go Hyun-jung Snaps Song Hye-kyo... A Wine Party Showcasing an All-Star Network

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa unveiled a wine bearing her name, bringing top entertainment stars—including Song Hye-kyo, Go Hyun-jung, and Kim Jae-joong—together in one place.

On the 2nd, Uhm Jung-hwa posted photos and videos from the launch party for her project wine on social media, along with the message, "Thank you so much for sharing this precious time with me. I'm happy."

The event was attended by longtime friends and colleagues of Uhm Jung-hwa, including actresses Go Hyun-jung, Song Hye-kyo, and Kim Min-ha, as well as singers Kim Wan-sun, Kim Jae-joong, Kang Min-kyung, Jung Jae-hyung, and An Shinae. After the glamorous lineup of actors and singers was revealed, people commented that the gathering featured a star-studded network rivaling an awards ceremony. Uhm Jung-hwa created an elegant atmosphere in a black one-shoulder dress. She personally introduced the wine to her guests and explained how she had participated in its planning and production. The attendees took out their phones to photograph her and cheer on her new venture.

Song Hye-kyo and Go Hyun-jung, in particular, drew attention. Song Hye-kyo appeared in a casual outfit consisting of a white T-shirt, jeans, and a black jacket, and chatted warmly with Kang Min-kyung. While Song Hye-kyo photographed Uhm Jung-hwa during her presentation, Go Hyun-jung captured Song Hye-kyo on camera from behind. The natural sight of the two top actresses photographing each other revealed their close friendship.

Kim Jae-joong enjoyed the party with a bright smile while seated at the same table as Kim Min-ha and Uhm Jung-hwa. Longtime entertainment-industry colleagues of Uhm Jung-hwa, including Jung Jae-hyung and Kim Wan-sun, also stayed to celebrate the launch. The guests spent a warm and cheerful time together, posing closely for commemorative photos.

Uhm Jung-hwa's project wine, 'UMAIZING,' takes its name from a combination of her name and the word 'amazing.' Known as a wine enthusiast, Uhm Jung-hwa worked with the Italian winery San Marzano to prepare the project over approximately one year. She reportedly visited the local winery in person and participated in the tasting and blending processes. After seeing the photos, netizens commented, "All my favorite stars gathered in one place," "Judging by the lineup alone, it looks like an end-of-year awards ceremony," and "It's nice to see them taking photos of one another."

Meanwhile, Uhm Jung-hwa met audiences in the film 'OK Madam: Bon Voyage,' which was released last month. She also continues to share aspects of her daily life, including her diet and exercise routine, through her YouTube channel.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.