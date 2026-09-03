Will Yoo Jae-suk Install KakaoTalk After 24 Years? He Says of Shōjo Manga-Style Fan Art, "Perfect for My Profile Picture!" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] A shōjo manga-style illustration of Yoo Jae-suk, drawn by first-generation shōjo manga artist Min Aeni, 85, has been unveiled, drawing attention.

On the 3rd, tvN's You Quiz on the Block released a preview video titled "Jae-seok Becomes a Shōjo Manga Character."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk admired the artwork drawn by Min Aeni herself and repeatedly expressed his amazement. After gazing at the piece for some time, Yoo Jae-suk could not hide his surprise, saying, "Wow. Doesn't it naturally make you marvel?"

When an illustration of him appeared after one of Jimin of BTS, Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing and said, "Oh my, who is this? The artist drew me!"

Min Aeni explained that she had drawn Yoo Jae-suk "like the male protagonist of a romance-fantasy story."

Yoo Jae-suk was highly pleased, saying, "I love it. If I used KakaoTalk, this would be my profile picture." In the illustration released to the public, Yoo Jae-suk had transformed into a visual reminiscent of a romance-fantasy male protagonist from a shōjo manga, unlike his usually friendly image on television, eliciting laughter.

The tvN episode of You Quiz on the Block featuring Min Aeni will air on the 9th.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk has used a smartphone for more than 10 years but is still known not to use KakaoTalk. He also began using a smartphone relatively late. On the MBC entertainment program Come to Play–The Truman Show, which aired in October 2012, he said, "I recently bought a smartphone," adding, "I use it for texting and calls, and that's about it. Sometimes I search my name on the internet."

He later explained why he did not use KakaoTalk on the KBS2 entertainment program Happy Together, which aired in 2016. At the time, Yoo Jae-suk candidly admitted, "I saw people around me using KakaoTalk all day long. I didn't like that."

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.