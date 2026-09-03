Kim Dong-wan, embroiled in controversy over defending Park Wi, posts cryptic message: "I’m shrinking back after being mindlessly attacked over an offhand remark"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kim Dong-wan, a member of the group Shinhwa and an actor, shared his thoughts on the online criticism he has received.

On the 2nd, Kim Dong-wan began a post on his social media by saying, "In real life, I deal with several or dozens of people, but online, I come to realize that hundreds or even thousands of people are watching me. I experience mindless attacks over words I tossed out without thinking."

He continued, "There comes a moment when, with the complacent thought, 'Oh, who am I to think otherwise?' you hesitate to hide, restrict, or block them. Your tender, fragile heart undergoes changes through repeated wounds."

He urged, "You become withdrawn and sensitive, falling into the illusion that even in real life, there are only such mentally unhinged people around you. Eventually, you may even develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental disorder in which memories of a traumatic event repeatedly resurface and cause anxiety or fear." He added, "Quickly delete people with whom you do not need to exchange words, and practice keeping only those with whom you can have a conversation by your side. Do not throw away your right to reject the discomfort caused by strangers."

Kim Dong-wan had faced criticism after posting a message defending Park Wi, who had recently become embroiled in a workplace-abuse controversy. He wrote, "It is also his first time living with a disability. From the perspective of a person with a disability, he could not help but think about everything that way." As public sentiment worsened, Kim Dong-wan explained, "I have no personal relationship or interests in common with Mr. Park Wi, and I do not take lightly the situation in which a social service worker who made a mistake without malicious intent and even apologized was exposed to criticism." However, he added, "I was concerned by the way people dragged up even unverified aspects of the past and condemned the person as a whole. Criticizing wrongdoing is different from collectively humiliating someone. My point was that no one should become the target of that."

Kim Dong-wan has also been embroiled in controversy several times over posts he uploaded on social media.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-wan debuted with Shinhwa in 1998 and won fans with numerous hit songs, including 'Savior,' 'T.O.P,' 'Only One,' 'Hey, Come On!' and 'Perfect Man.' Last year, he appeared in the KBS2 drama 'For Eagle Brothers' and is considering his next project.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.