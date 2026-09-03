Lee Min-jung Quickly Moves to Smooth Things Over as Backlash Grows After Cutting Out Husband Lee Byung-hun: Honey-Sweet Couple Photo Draws Praise for His “Million-Dollar Gaze”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Actress Lee Min-jung released a complete couple photo with her husband, Lee Byung-hun, just one day after boldly cropping his face out of a picture. She eventually responded to playful demands from online users asking her to show her husband.

On the 3rd, Lee Min-jung posted another photo taken with Lee Byung-hun on her social media, along with the caption, "Okay... I won't crop you out again."

In the photo, Lee Min-jung exuded elegance in a burgundy dress that hugged her figure, paired with a gold necklace. Lee Byung-hun stood beside her in a black suit with a subtle pattern, linking arms with his wife. Unlike Lee Min-jung, who looked toward the camera, Lee Byung-hun kept his gaze fixed on her, drawing attention. His affectionate expression as he quietly looked at Lee Min-jung's face conveyed the couple's enduring love after 13 years of marriage.

Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu marveled at Lee Byung-hun's love-filled gaze, commenting, "That's a million-dollar gaze from our hyung." Online users also reacted, saying, "So that's why she posted her husband's photo again," "Honey is dripping from Lee Byung-hun's eyes," and "They still look like newlyweds."

The release of the couple photo followed a series of event photos Lee Min-jung had posted earlier. Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun attended the “CJ Night in Celebration of Frieze Seoul” event together on the 2nd at the Leeum Museum of Art in Yongsan District, Seoul.

After the event, Lee Min-jung posted photos of herself in a black halter-neck dress adorned with elaborate beadwork. Although she showed off a flawless look in the dress, she noticed that a black strap had slipped out from inside the garment. Pointing out the “blemish in an otherwise perfect picture” herself, she amused fans by writing, "Oh, come on—the strap is showing."

However, what drew more attention than the dress strap was Lee Byung-hun, who had disappeared from the spot beside her in the photo. Lee Min-jung wittily explained why she had cropped her husband's face out of the picture, writing, "The person next to me had an awkward expression, so I cropped him out... Sorry."

The twist continued. Although Lee Min-jung cropped out Lee Byung-hun's face, she posted a complete two-shot with singer Rain (Bi), whom she met at the same event, along with the caption, "With Ji-hoon." Online users responded with playful protests, saying, "Where did her husband go?" "Give Lee Byung-hun another chance, too," and "Please release the uncropped original."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun married in 2013 and have a son and a daughter.

Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.