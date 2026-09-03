"I Fell for Him at First Sight": Season 15's Jeong-suk Reveals Her 'Two-Timing Controversy' Husband's Face and Opens Up About 'Trust' Conflicts After Marriage (Fateful Connections and Bad Ties)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kang Soo-yeon, who became known as Jeong-suk from Season 15 of 'I'm Solo,' opened up about conflicts with her husband, Park Seong-jun, whom she married after overcoming the 'moving on to a new relationship before ending the previous one' controversy. Their relationship had been rocky even before marriage, and it was revealed that their conflicts have continued after marriage, centered on the issue of 'trust.'

On the episode of KBS Joy's 'Fateful Connections and Bad Ties' aired on the 2nd, Kang Soo-yeon and her husband, Park Seong-jun, appeared together and revealed the conflicts that had continued since before their marriage, as well as their current newlywed life.

The biggest issue between the two that emerged that day was 'trust.' They clashed over Kang Soo-yeon's frequent drinking gatherings and her male friends. Meanwhile, the trust that had once collapsed because of Park Seong-jun's past decision to move on to a new relationship before ending the previous one had continued after marriage as a source of restrictions on each other.

Kang Soo-yeon confessed that the wounds caused by her husband's past actions had not yet fully healed. Although they had made a fresh start through marriage, the past was still affecting their relationship in the present.

Park Seong-jun also did not deny his past wrongdoing. He stated, "After I was introduced to my current wife, I broke up with my former girlfriend. I did move on to a new relationship before ending the previous one. I was wrong," candidly acknowledging what had happened when he met Kang Soo-yeon.

Kang Soo-yeon also opened up about the malicious messages she received at the time and the steps she and Park Seong-jun took to verify their trust in each other.

She said, "My account was flooded with DMs saying things like, 'Your husband is a criminal' and 'Look into his criminal record.'" She continued, "My husband and I checked each other's criminal-record certificates, marriage certificates, and immigration records," adding, "Since we started seeing each other after our trust had collapsed, I suppose restricting each other was an inevitable result."

Last month, Kang Soo-yeon had directly acknowledged the controversy surrounding her husband's overlapping relationships on her YouTube channel and apologized to the former girlfriends who had been hurt at the time.

At the time, she candidly said on her YouTube channel, "I want to tell the story of the relationship and marriage I had kept tightly hidden," adding, "The person I am married to now is indeed the man who was embroiled in the two-timing controversy."

Kang Soo-yeon first met her husband through a blind date. She had asked a friend to introduce someone, and the moment she saw a photo of Park Seong-jun that her friend showed her, she was captivated.

Kang Soo-yeon recalled that she urged her friend to introduce them just two seconds after seeing the photo, saying, "It was the first time in my life that I had fallen for someone at first sight." She added, "He was exactly my type, so I thought, 'I absolutely have to win this man over.'"

Their relationship naturally continued from the first date to a second and then a third. However, it took longer than expected for them to officially begin dating. Kang Soo-yeon said, "Our situationship dragged on for a month. I wondered, 'Why is this taking so long?' It turned out he had a girlfriend," adding, "That's right. I deserved the criticism."

Meanwhile, Park Seong-jun's former girlfriends exposed his overlapping relationships, and Kang Soo-yeon learned about her husband's past for the first time. It was the moment when the relationship she had trusted was shaken in an instant.

Kang Soo-yeon said, "He immediately got down on his knees. He said it was all true," and continued, "We had a huge fight until 3 a.m. that night. I smashed and tore up everything he had given me. Then we broke up."

The two eventually parted ways. However, there was still an unresolved issue that made it difficult to end their relationship completely: a real estate contract.

Kang Soo-yeon said, "We met because we had no choice. We met for the paperwork. I was so angry, but whenever I saw his face, my good feelings came back. We had broken up just when I wanted to get married the most," describing how she felt at the time.

She continued, "After making such a scene, I eventually wore myself out. I thought, 'If this is the kind of connection we have, maybe we should just see where it goes.'"

However, Kang Soo-yeon revealed that she had been unable to tell her parents about the marriage until two weeks before the wedding. Her parents eventually saw related reports and contacted her first.

Even so, Kang Soo-yeon did not give up on the marriage. She said, "I love him, so I decided to accept his flaws as well," adding, "We couldn't even hold a meeting between the two families. Our parents met at the wedding."

Then, last May, the two finally became husband and wife. After countless twists and turns, they reached the culmination of their relationship in marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.