Kwak Si-yang Announces Surprise Wedding to Lovelyz’s Yoo Ji-ae, Six Years His Junior: “Private Ceremony to Be Held” (Full Statement)

Kwak Si-yang (left) and Yoo Ji-ae. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae, an actress and former member of the group Lovelyz, are getting married.

Kwak Si-yang’s agency, 9 Ato Entertainment, announced on the 3rd, "Actor Kwak Si-yang is scheduled to hold a wedding ceremony with singer and actress Yoo Ji-ae this November."

The agency stated, "The two have decided to build a future together based on their deep trust and love for each other. The wedding ceremony will be held privately with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance. We ask for your generous understanding, as it is difficult to disclose specific details out of respect for both families’ wishes." It added, "Please watch over the two with warm hearts as they prepare for a new beginning in life, and we ask for your many blessings and support."

Kwak Si-yang was born in 1987, while Yoo Ji-ae was born in 1993, making them six years apart. The couple, who have been dating for about a year, are reportedly set to marry on November 28 at a hotel in Yongsan District, Seoul.

Kwak Si-yang made his debut in the 2014 film Night Flight. He has since appeared in dramas including Oh My Ghostess, Lovers of the Red Sky, Flex X Cop, and Good Partner. He is also scheduled to appear in the new KBS2 drama A Love Other Than Yours, which premieres on the 12th.

Yoo Ji-ae debuted in 2013 as a member of the girl group Lovelyz. The group released several hit songs, including Hi~, Ah-Choo, and Destiny. She later pursued acting, appearing in My Best Friend’s Little Brother and Not_found.

Below is the full official statement from Kwak Si-yang’s agency.

Hello, this is 9 Ato Entertainment.

Actor Kwak Si-yang is scheduled to hold a wedding ceremony with singer and actress Yoo Ji-ae this November.

The two have decided to build a future together based on their deep trust and love for each other.

The wedding ceremony will be held privately with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.

We ask for your generous understanding, as it is difficult to disclose specific details out of respect for both families’ wishes.

Please watch over the two with warm hearts as they prepare for a new beginning in life, and we ask for your many blessings and support.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.