Hong Hyun-hee’s husband Yeon Jeseung reaches a personal low of 72 kg after dropping from 78 kg

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Interior designer and television personality Yeon Jeseung has lost weight through consistent exercise and dietary management, once again reaching the lowest weight of his life.

On the 3rd, Yeon Jeseung shared the results of his InBody test and updated fans on his diet.

According to the results, Yeon Jeseung reduced his weight from 78.2 kg when he began dieting to 72.2 kg on that day. He lost about 6 kg, demonstrating the results of his consistent efforts.

Yeon Jeseung, who recently drew attention with his slimmer appearance, has regularly shared his dieting journey. On the 4th of last month, he also made headlines by revealing that he weighed 73.5 kg, calling it “the lowest weight of his life.”

Yeon Jeseung continued exercising and working to manage his weight. He attracted attention by losing more than 1 kg again in just one month.

His wife, Hong Hyun-hee, has also recently made headlines for losing weight. Hong Hyun-hee is reportedly said to have reduced her weight from 60 kg to 49 kg by improving her lifestyle and diet, without the help of Wegovy or similar treatments.

The couple’s successful weight loss through consistent self-management has continued to draw interest in their dieting updates.

Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.