“Park We Is So Oblivious and Doesn’t Match Song Ji-eun”: Kim Gu-ra’s Blunt Remark from Two Years Ago Resurfaces Amid Abuse-of-Power Controversy

[Sportschosun, Lee Ga-eun] As the controversy over YouTuber Park We’s alleged abuse of power continues, broadcaster Kim Gu-ra’s candid reaction to the relationship story of Park We and Song Ji-eun has come back into the spotlight.

In 2024, ahead of her marriage to Park We, Song Ji-eun appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star” and shared the story of their relationship.

Song Ji-eun described the reactions around her after announcing the marriage, saying, “Many people praise me and say that I’m amazing. But I feel embarrassed because I never cared at all about my boyfriend’s disability.”

She also said that although she could not eat spicy food well, she did not show it in front of Park We. She later told him about it, explaining, “When I finally told him honestly, he said, ‘You should have told me if your stomach was upset. Then we wouldn’t have gone to the gambas restaurant.’” Kim Gu-ra drew attention by responding, “From what I can see, Mr. Park We seems a little oblivious. You know how we can usually tell just by taking a quick look.”

Kim Gu-ra also gave an unfiltered reaction when Song Ji-eun expressed frustration while discussing the ways in which she and Park We had different personalities, saying, “You two don’t seem to match very well.”

Meanwhile, Park We recently sparked controversy after saying that he fell while getting off a KTX train and publicly criticizing a public-service worker who had been helping him use a wheelchair lift. He said he fell because his foot caught on the worker’s foot and even released the relevant closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. Park We promptly deleted the video and apologized, but the controversy expanded over how he obtained the CCTV footage, allegations of abuse of power, and questions about his character. As a result, he has faced further repercussions, including the cancellation of numerous speaking engagements.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.