Dawn, who said 'No showing off my ultra-luxury house,' surprised by the impact of 'I Live Alone': "Orders for cold chicken feet flooded in, sorry to the part-timer"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Dawn, who has emerged as a likable character following his appearance on 'I Live Alone,' revealed an anecdote about how customers flocked to the chicken feet restaurant he visited on the show.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Spicy Grilled Pork Ribs" was released on the YouTube channel "DunWoribiHaetnim." On this day, Dun introduced the spicy grilled pork ribs he usually enjoys and personally went on a mukbang. In particular, Dun showed off his signature neat charm by serving even takeout food in pretty dishes.

While discussing spicy flavors, Dawn recalled the cold chicken feet he ate during his appearance on MBC's "I Live Alone" in July. As the food he ate became a hot topic after the broadcast, the restaurant in question reportedly experienced unexpected changes.

Dun said, "I heard that orders increased tremendously after the broadcast aired," conveying that customers flocked to the store after the show.

He even received a direct message from a part-time worker at the store. "One of the part-time workers sent me a DM," Dawn said. "They told me, 'It's tough because too many people are coming because of the broadcast.'"

In response, Dawn apologized, saying, "I am sorry. I am truly sorry that I seem to have caused you trouble." He expressed his apologies regarding the fact that his appearance on the show unexpectedly led to the store's popularity and even affected the staff working on-site.

On this day, Dawn also revealed his own standard for spiciness. True to his reputation for enjoying spicy food, he explained his criteria by comparing the spiciness levels of familiar dishes like ramen and tteokbokki.

He said, "Shin Ramyun isn't spicy at all for me. It's just pleasantly spicy," adding, "Buldak Bokkeum Myeon is quite spicy, but not to the point where I have to take a break while eating it." He also stated that the original flavor of Yeopgi Tteokbokki is not very spicy.

Previously, Dawn won the favor of viewers on 'I Live Alone' by revealing a daily life that was different from his glamorous star image.

At the time, Dunn did not stop at simply revealing his pretty and well-decorated house; he demonstrated his own way of life that preserves the value of old things. In particular, the way he carefully preserved the shield kite made by a National Intangible Cultural Heritage artisan and personally promoted its value left a deep impression.

Dun explained how he became interested in the work on the broadcast, stating, "I became interested because the piece was cool, but I found out it was a national intangible cultural heritage. I heard that the lineage could die out, so I wanted to help."

Rather than stopping at showing off extravagant consumption or the daily life of a celebrity, Dawn’s efforts to preserve tradition by reflecting on the value of old objects and making things with his own hands came across as a new charm previously unknown to the public. Since the broadcast, the way people view Dawn has also changed significantly.

Viewers are continuing to show their support with comments such as, "It's good that he's not showing off his house," "Dawn's daily life is healing," and "I hope he appears again."

Meanwhile, Dawn is continuing his musical activities, having released his new single 'Too Much' last month. He is expanding his connection with the public by showcasing his unique, honest, and unpretentious charm not only through music but also through variety shows and YouTube.

While discussing spicy flavors, Dawn recalled the cold chicken feet he ate during his appearance on MBC's "I Live Alone" last July. As the food he ate became a hot topic after the broadcast, the restaurant in question reportedly experienced unexpected changes.

Dun said, "I heard that orders increased tremendously after the broadcast aired," conveying that customers flocked to the store after the show.

He even received a direct message from a part-time worker at the store. "One of the part-time workers sent me a DM," Dawn said. "They told me, 'It's tough because too many people are coming because of the broadcast.'"

In response, Dawn apologized, saying, "I am sorry. I am truly sorry that I seem to have caused you trouble." He expressed his apologies regarding the fact that his appearance on the show unexpectedly led to the store's popularity and even affected the staff working on-site.

On this day, Dawn also revealed his own standard for spiciness. True to his reputation for enjoying spicy food, he explained his criteria by comparing the spiciness levels of familiar dishes like ramen and tteokbokki.

He said, "Shin Ramyun isn't spicy at all for me. It's just pleasantly spicy," adding, "Buldak Bokkeum Myeon is quite spicy, but not to the point where I have to take a break while eating it." He also stated that the original flavor of Yeopgi Tteokbokki is not very spicy.

Previously, Dawn won the favor of viewers on 'I Live Alone' by revealing a daily life that was different from his glamorous star image.

At the time, Dunn did not stop at simply revealing his pretty and well-decorated house; he demonstrated his own way of life that preserves the value of old things. In particular, the way he carefully preserved the shield kite made by a National Intangible Cultural Heritage artisan and personally promoted its value left a deep impression.

Dun explained how he became interested in the work on the broadcast, stating, "I became interested because the piece was cool, but I found out it was a national intangible cultural heritage. I heard that the lineage could die out, so I wanted to help."

Rather than stopping at showing off extravagant consumption or the daily life of a celebrity, Dawn’s efforts to preserve tradition by reflecting on the value of old objects and making things with his own hands came across as a new charm previously unknown to the public. Since the broadcast, the way people view Dawn has also changed significantly.

Viewers are continuing to show their support with comments such as, "It's good that he's not showing off his house," "Dawn's daily life is healing," and "I hope he appears again."

Meanwhile, Dawn is continuing his musical activities, having released his new single 'Too Much' last month. He is expanding his connection with the public by showcasing his unique, honest, and unpretentious charm not only through music but also through variety shows and YouTube.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.