'47 kg' Mimi Reveals How She Eats Bread 'Like Crazy' Without Gaining Weight: "I Fast from 6 p.m. and Keep Exercising" ('VIVO')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Mimi revealed her secret to maintaining a weight of 47 kg while eating bread 'like crazy.'

On the 2nd, a video titled 'How to Eat Bread Like Crazy Without Gaining Weight' was posted on the YouTube channel 'VIVO TV.'

That day, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook mentioned Mimi while discussing the entertainment industry's famous bread lovers. Song Eun-i singled out Mimi as one of the industry's leading bread lovers, saying, "Mimi goes crazy for it."

Mimi, who is known as a leading bread expert in the entertainment industry, also served as a judge on 'Bake Your Dream.'

Kim Sook and Song Eun-i then tried to call Mimi. When asked, "I heard you really like bread," Mimi expressed her extraordinary love for bread, replying, "I eat it like crazy. I eat nothing but bread."

Kim Sook was amazed by Mimi's reported weight of 47 kg and said, "How are you so slim?"

Mimi revealed her eating and exercise habits, saying, "I exercise hard. I move around just as much, and I don't eat late-night snacks. I also don't eat meals or rice."

She continued, "I don't remember when I stopped eating rice. I gain a tremendous amount of weight when I eat rice."

When asked, "Don't you gain weight from eating bread?" she explained, "But I gain a tremendous amount of weight when I eat rice, so I eat bread instead."

Kim Sook joked, "Mimi needs to meet me. I need to completely fix her habits and make her eat some rice." Mimi replied, "If you feed me, I eat rice well, too."

Song Eun-i said, "I think Mimi made a choice. She knows that she gains weight when she eats, so she chose bread over rice."

Mimi then joked, "Instead of gaining weight, I eat bread like crazy. There isn't even room for rice. It's like, 'If I eat rice too, I must not be human.'"

Mimi emphasized that she has to move her body just as much if she wants to eat bread freely.

She said, "As far as I can tell, the answer for maintaining a bread lover's figure is to keep moving. And I fast in the evening. I start cutting back at 3 p.m. and stop eating entirely from 6 p.m."

Mimi also said that she does various types of exercise to eat bread, including boxing, yoga, swimming, gym workouts and running.

Mimi said, "I have to do all of them. If I don't, I can't eat bread," adding, "That's why I'm extremely busy," which drew laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.