Jin Tae-hyun, Known for His “Good-Natured Image,” Confesses to His Contrasting Temperament: “I’m Too Quick-Tempered... If I Do Something Wrong, Park Si-eun Could Be Criticized”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun candidly admitted that his personality is somewhat different from his “good-natured image.”

On the 3rd, a video titled “Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun’s Faith and Religious Story: A Quarterly Check-In—Let’s All Reflect” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun’s Little TV.”

Regarding the public’s view of him and Park Si-eun as a couple who have a positive influence, Jin Tae-hyun said, “We’re absolutely not good people. We’re simply entertainers with an unusual profession.”

He also spoke about his religious sense of responsibility, saying, “We’re genuinely very careful because we want to convey a positive perception of God.” He continued, “My wife knows me well. Don’t I lose my temper too easily? It’s not just that I run hot—I’m a high-temperature sauna. I try hard so people won’t point fingers at me.”

He emphasized, “A lot of my fighting spirit has disappeared. If I go around behaving badly, it could make people speak ill of my wife, and it could also affect the children who call me ‘Dad.’ So I’ve learned to calm down. You can’t trust human beings.”

Jin Tae-hyun added, “I’m grateful that people love us, but we’re human too, so we make plenty of mistakes. I often swear while driving, and sometimes I speak ill of others.” Park Si-eun also nodded in agreement, saying they were “full of shortcomings.”

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun married actress Park Si-eun in 2015, and the couple later became parents to three daughters through public adoption. They have continued their charitable work, recently donating 10 million won for the medical expenses of children with disabilities and another 10 million won to descendants of independence activists.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.