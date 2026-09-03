“A Soft-Faced Man With No Debt”: Yoo Ji-ae’s Ideal Type Turns Out to Be ♥Kwak Si-yang... Her Comments Revisited After Marriage Announcement

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Kwak Si-yang and actress Yoo Ji-ae, formerly of the group Lovelyz, are set to marry in November. Attention is also returning to Yoo Ji-ae’s past comments about her ideal type on a television program.

In November 2024, Yoo Ji-ae appeared on Kim Ji-yoo’s YouTube channel, “Ji Pyeonhan Sesang,” where she spoke candidly about her views on relationships and her ideal type.

After finishing the cooking, she continued chatting comfortably with Kim Ji-yoo, and the conversation turned to dating. When Kim Ji-yoo asked whether Yoo Ji-ae currently had a boyfriend, she replied, “It’s been a while since I dated anyone,” revealing that she had not been in a relationship for some time.

She then directly asked Kim Ji-yoo to introduce her to someone nice. Kim Ji-yoo immediately asked about her ideal type, saying, “What kind of style do you like? Let’s get specific.”

Yoo Ji-ae described the kind of man she preferred: “Someone kind. Soft-featured, but with slightly lively pupils. I like someone whose eyes sparkle a little.”

Regarding finances, she said, “It’s enough if he can eat what he wants and go where he wants.” She added, “I’d prefer someone without debt, and having a full head of hair is better than not having much,” drawing attention.

Kwak Si-yang, who stands 187 centimeters tall and has striking features, appears to somewhat match the ideal type Yoo Ji-ae described in the past. As a result, fans are showing even greater interest in news of the couple’s marriage.

Meanwhile, on the 3rd, Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae’s respective sides officially announced their marriage, saying, “After nurturing their love for each other through a relationship lasting about a year, they have promised to share their future together. The wedding is scheduled to be held privately in November with the families, relatives, and close acquaintances of both sides in attendance. We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to disclose specific details out of respect for the wishes of both families.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.