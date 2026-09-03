Kang Jae-joon ♥ Lee Eun-hyung Capture the Moment Their 24-Month-Old Son 'Started Speaking': "Please Be Sure to Turn the Sound On"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Married couple Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung shared an update on their 24-month-old son Hyeon-jo, who has been practicing speaking, expressing their pride as parents.

On the 3rd, Kang Jae-joon shared a video on his social media showing a day of parenting with his son Hyeon-jo.

The video showed a father and son seemingly practicing language together. Hyeon-jo listened intently to his father, and when Kang Jae-joon said, "Hyeon-jo, what is it?" he immediately repeated, "What is it?" Hyeon-jo copied not only his father’s words but also his intonation, bringing bright smiles to both parents. As his parents laughed, Hyeon-jo began laughing along, creating a heartwarming scene.

Along with the video, Kang Jae-joon wrote, "Please be sure to turn the sound on when you watch," proudly showing off his son’s adorable moment.

Previously, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung had repeatedly expressed concern about their 24-month-old son being slow to speak. However, even if Hyeon-jo was progressing at a slightly slower pace, he was growing step by step in his own way.

In a YouTube video released by the couple last month, Hyeon-jo was seen trying to repeat words spoken by his mother and father. Seeing her son, Lee Eun-hyung said, "Hyeon-jo said a new word today," adding, "Hyeon-jo is trying to speak. Even if he’s moving slowly, he’s trying to grow. That’s the best." She expressed how proud she was of him.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung dated for 10 years before getting married in 2017, and welcomed their son Hyeon-jo in August 2024. The couple continues to connect with fans by sharing their parenting experiences on social media and YouTube.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.