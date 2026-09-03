Park Joo-ho’s Wife Anna Shows Off Her Already-Prominent Fourth Baby Bump: “My Belly Is Starting to Show”

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Anna, the wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, showed off her slightly visible baby bump.

On the 3rd, a video titled “I Made an Argentine-Style Pastry Dessert” was posted on the YouTube channel “with ANNA.”

In the video, Anna made dessert for her husband, Park Joo-ho, and their three children. While concentrating on cooking, she noticed her reflection on camera and looked at her changing appearance during pregnancy, saying, “I think you can see that my belly is starting to show little by little.” She then gently stroked her slightly visible baby bump, naturally revealing that she is pregnant and drawing attention.

Later, when Anna struggled to wrap butter in the dough as planned, she stretched the dough again and continued cooking calmly. Even when things did not turn out perfectly, she smiled and accepted the process, saying, “I think not trying to do everything perfectly is also part of life. It seems to reduce stress a little.”

Previously, on the 13th of last month, Anna personally announced her fourth pregnancy through her YouTube channel. After releasing an ultrasound video of her fourth child, she shared the news, saying, “After enduring difficult times, life quietly waits for us, holding precious hopes.” She added, “With the hope that has come to us, we want to begin a new chapter with our family and with all of you,” receiving many congratulations.

However, Anna had previously revealed in 2022 that she was battling cancer and had continued sharing updates about her treatment and recovery through social media and YouTube. As a result, some people also expressed concern about her health.

Later, Anna expressed her gratitude on social media, saying, “I am grateful to everyone who shared their concern and support, and I am also grateful to those who told me about experiences similar to mine.” She also reflected on her life, saying, “Even while going through parenting, cancer, recovery, and pregnancy, trying to take care of yourself somehow and not forget who you are as an individual is truly no ordinary task.”

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho and Anna married in 2015 and have a daughter, Na-eun, and sons Geon-hoo and Jin-woo. The Park Joo-ho–Anna family appeared on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” and received widespread affection under the nickname “Jjin-Geon-Na-Blly.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.