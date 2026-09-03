“Sorry to Our Fans,” Yoo Ji-ae Shares Her Heavy Heart After Announcing Marriage to Kwak Si-yang

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] As Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae, an actress and former member of Lovelyz, officially announced their marriage, the two shared their thoughts directly with fans through handwritten letters. Yoo Ji-ae expressed regret that news of their marriage reached fans through media reports first.

On the 3rd, Kwak Si-yang posted a letter on his social media and announced the marriage, saying, "I have met someone precious with whom I want to spend the rest of my life."

He continued, "Based on our trust and love for each other, we promised to walk through the rest of our lives together," adding, "We hope to become each other’s steadfast support during difficult times, laugh together in happy moments, and build a warm family."

Addressing his fans, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "As I build a family and become more mature, I will work hard to show you good projects and performances as an actor."

Yoo Ji-ae also announced a new beginning, saying, "I have met someone I want to cherish and rely on, and with whom I want to share the years ahead."

In particular, Yoo Ji-ae apologized that fans had learned the news through media reports first, saying, "I’m sorry," and adding, "Because this is such a precious story to me, I wanted to share it more carefully, but I couldn’t, and that weighs heavily on my heart."

She then asked fans for their support, saying, "I would be truly happy if you could warmly congratulate me on this new beginning with kind hearts."

The two have been dating for about a year and plan to hold a private wedding ceremony in November, attended only by their families and close acquaintances.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.