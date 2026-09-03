Seo In-young Went Into Hypotensive Shock After Liposuction... "I Don't Think I Can Do It Again, but I'm Highly Satisfied"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young candidly opened up about losing weight and undergoing liposuction in preparation for her first performance in 10 years.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon' uploaded a video titled "Seo In-young's 'Tearful WATERBOMB'—the First-Ever Release of the Life-or-Death Preparation Process."

On the day of WATERBOMB, Seo In-young said of her dance-practice period, "I practiced for a month and a half. I underwent liposuction midway through, so the practice period ended up being a month and a half. If I hadn't done it, I could have practiced longer."

Regarding the liposuction, she said, "I don't think I can undergo liposuction again," but added, "I'm extremely satisfied, though. I'm glad I just lay down at the time. The outfit I wear later is cut quite low. It's basically a swimsuit."

Seo In-young previously took the stage at WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026, held in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, on the 22nd of last month. In particular, she dieted for a month and reduced her weight to 46 kilograms for the WATERBOMB performance, while also receiving laser treatment and arm liposuction. That day, Seo In-young appeared onstage with blonde hair and wearing a white bodysuit, drawing attention by showing off her toned figure.

She also put exceptional effort into her stage outfit. Seo In-young said, "I went all out on the outfit, too," adding, "I spent more of my own money. I also had Aiki make it look cool. I set the concept very clearly." She expressed satisfaction with the outfit she had prepared herself for the performance.

Above all, this WATERBOMB performance held special meaning for Seo In-young. She revealed, "I stopped doing events because of panic disorder. I would have a claustrophobic episode if I stayed in a car for too long. So this is my first real event in 10 years."

After returning to the stage for the first time in 10 years, Seo In-young drew attention by revealing, "The time I was in a wheelchair at the hospital, the hypotensive shock I experienced after liposuction, the criticism I received all those years, and the fact that I ended up doing WATERBOMB because I wasn't careful with what I said—all of it flashed before my eyes like a montage, and I suddenly started crying yesterday."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.