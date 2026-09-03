"Just Trust Me and Follow Me": Byun Yo-han Overcame His 10-Year Fear of Flying After Tiffany Young's Encouragement—and Reveals Why He Decided to Marry Her

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Byun Yo-han has revealed for the first time the special reason he decided to marry Tiffany Young.

Byun Yo-han appeared on a video released on Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel on the 3rd, titled "Yano Shiho and Tiffany Young: Viewer Discretion Advised (ft. Byun Yo-han, Who Looks Just Like Choo Sung-hoon)."

Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young registered their marriage in February this year after dating for about a year and a half, becoming legally married. Explaining why he decided to marry her, Byun Yo-han said, "I think I had always dated people in order to protect them," adding, "But for the first time, I met a woman who protects me—someone who gives me courage and helps me overcome things."

Byun Yo-han also shared an episode about Tiffany Young helping him overcome his long-standing fear of flying. "I was in such poor health that I think I hadn't traveled for about 10 years. I was afraid of flying, so I was gradually extending the distance, starting with nearby destinations," he explained.

At the time, Tiffany Young personally booked his plane ticket and told him, "Trust yourself. Follow me." Byun Yo-han recalled, "She booked me the best seat. She chose a seat one class below mine because we hadn't officially announced our relationship at the time."

Byun Yo-han continued, "The moment I got off the plane, I felt something I'd never felt before—like, 'What is this?' I've been acting for a long time, and I'm not exactly young, but I think I experienced a new emotion then."

Speaking about married life, he said, "It's wonderful," but also drew laughter by adding, "I want us to love each other for a very long time, so I'm trying to pace myself. Rather than constantly burning with passion, I'm trying to maintain my composure."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.