"Just Trust Me and Follow Me": Byun Yo-han Overcame His 10-Year Fear of Flying After Tiffany Young's Encouragement—and Reveals Why He Decided to Marry Her

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"Just Trust Me and Follow Me": Byun Yo-han Overcame His 10-Year Fear of Flying After Tiffany Young's Encouragement—and Reveals Why He Decided to

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Byun Yo-han has revealed for the first time the special reason he decided to marry Tiffany Young.

Byun Yo-han appeared on a video released on Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel on the 3rd, titled "Yano Shiho and Tiffany Young: Viewer Discretion Advised (ft. Byun Yo-han, Who Looks Just Like Choo Sung-hoon)."

Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young registered their marriage in February this year after dating for about a year and a half, becoming legally married. Explaining why he decided to marry her, Byun Yo-han said, "I think I had always dated people in order to protect them," adding, "But for the first time, I met a woman who protects me—someone who gives me courage and helps me overcome things."

Byun Yo-han also shared an episode about Tiffany Young helping him overcome his long-standing fear of flying. "I was in such poor health that I think I hadn't traveled for about 10 years. I was afraid of flying, so I was gradually extending the distance, starting with nearby destinations," he explained.

"Just Trust Me and Follow Me": Byun Yo-han Overcame His 10-Year Fear of Flying After Tiffany Young's Encouragement—and Reveals Why He Decided to

At the time, Tiffany Young personally booked his plane ticket and told him, "Trust yourself. Follow me." Byun Yo-han recalled, "She booked me the best seat. She chose a seat one class below mine because we hadn't officially announced our relationship at the time."

Byun Yo-han continued, "The moment I got off the plane, I felt something I'd never felt before—like, 'What is this?' I've been acting for a long time, and I'm not exactly young, but I think I experienced a new emotion then."

Speaking about married life, he said, "It's wonderful," but also drew laughter by adding, "I want us to love each other for a very long time, so I'm trying to pace myself. Rather than constantly burning with passion, I'm trying to maintain my composure."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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