“You’re Too Ambitious to See Good Women”... 48-Year-Old Jun Hyun-moo “Flustered” by Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s Blunt Marriage Remark

[Sportschosun | Jeong An-ji] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo made a blunt remark to Jun Hyun-moo about marriage, drawing laughs.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel “Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo” uploaded a video titled “82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s Tearful 80th-Birthday Celebration—She Had Never Held a Birthday Party Before.”

In the video, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo visited Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to film “Omniscient Interfering View.” Jun Hyun-moo then went to her waiting room to greet her.

When Jun Hyun-moo said it had been 20 years since they last met, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo made everyone laugh by saying, “You really were just a baby back then.” She then asked, “Do you have a girlfriend?” and Jun Hyun-moo replied, “No.”

Jun Hyun-moo was impressed by how unchanged Sunwoo Yong-nyeo looked. He said, “You’re truly healthy. This isn’t just a matter of looking ‘younger’ or ‘more youthful.’” Sunwoo Yong-nyeo shared her own health secrets, saying, “I’m very focused on my health. I have fun and eat well. I don’t do anything special. I’ve never even had laser treatments.”

Jun Hyun-moo then told Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, “You don’t even have hair loss.” She replied, “Isn’t there a little thinning in the front?” Jun Hyun-moo responded, “Oh, that’s nothing,” before joking, “Mine has all fallen out,” prompting laughter.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo remarked, “These days, young people seem to age faster than older people.” She emphasized the need to let go of excessive desire, saying, “You create your own stress. As you suffer over things, you age faster, and young people these days don’t let go of the things they should.”

Jun Hyun-moo asked, “What should I let go of?” Sunwoo Yong-nyeo delivered a blunt reply: “You’re so ambitious that you can’t even see good women.” Jun Hyun-moo immediately stood up and said, “I’ll see you when we record,” drawing laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.