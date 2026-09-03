‘Lost 46 kg’ Seo In-young Bursts into Tears After Seeing Junior Dayoung’s Flower Basket, Even Exchanges Phone Numbers

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjung Cho] Singer Seo In-young was moved to tears by an unexpected flower gift from her junior, Dayoung. The heartwarming moment between the two singers, which contrasted with their charisma onstage, touched viewers.

Recently released content showed Seo In-young preparing for her performance at ‘WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026.’ After finishing rehearsal and returning to the waiting room, she was surprised to find an elaborate flower basket waiting for her.

The sender was Dayoung, a singer formerly of Cosmic Girls (WJSN). Dayoung also included a lengthy handwritten letter filled with heartfelt messages, adding to the emotion. Touched by the unexpected support from her junior, Seo In-young said, "This is so moving. I didn’t know my juniors loved me," expressing her gratitude.

Seo In-young first asked Dayoung, "Can I have your phone number?" expressing her desire to become closer. The two exchanged contact information and began a new senior-junior relationship in the Korean music industry. Seo In-young, who has been loved for her confident and intense image, also drew attention by showing a surprising tearful side in the face of Dayoung’s heartfelt gesture.

Dayoung has also been expanding her activities as a solo singer and making her presence felt. At WATERBOMB, she showcased her healthy beauty and energy through performances, including her solo song ‘body,’ drawing attention as a new ‘summer queen.’ The meeting between the two female solo singers, each of whom displayed her own appeal on the WATERBOMB stage, therefore felt even more special.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young appeared at ‘WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026,’ held on August 22. She had said that she reduced her weight to 46 kg ahead of the performance. She then demonstrated her enduring stage presence with hit songs including ‘Cinderella,’ ‘I Want You,’ and Jewelry’s ‘Super Star.’

Reporter Minjung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.