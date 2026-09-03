"My joints are still worn out": Nam Bo-ra returns to television less than a month after giving birth, surprising viewers with her condition

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra returned to television just one month after giving birth.

On the July 3 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' an explosive mother-daughter clash unfolded between Nam Bo-ra and her mother.

The cast members warmly welcomed Nam Bo-ra, who returned to the studio after giving birth.

Nam Bo-ra said, "I feel so much lighter after giving birth. I feel like I can finally live again."

At the time of filming, it had been less than a month since she gave birth. When asked whether she was feeling all right, Nam Bo-ra candidly replied, "My joints still feel pretty worn out," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity businessman in 2025 and gave birth to a son last June.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.