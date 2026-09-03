‘In Se-yeon Faces Drug Allegations,’ She Offers Further Explanation Through Attorney: “Hair Bleaching Took Place Three Weeks After Hair Submission”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Internet broadcaster In Se-yeon has again provided details through her legal representative as police investigate her on suspicion of using psychotropic drugs. While acknowledging that she was wrong to take someone else’s sleeping medication, she denied allegations of proxy prescription, drug use, and evidence destruction.

Ahn Hyeong-seo, an attorney at Myosu Law Office representing In Se-yeon, issued an official statement on the 3rd. He explained, "This matter began when In Se-yeon took a sleeping medication containing zolpidem that was in the possession of her partner during a conflict between them, after which she was taken to an emergency room and received treatment." He went on to claim that In Se-yeon neither obtained the medication through a proxy prescription herself nor participated in the process. He also maintained that allegations that she illegally possessed or used drugs or cannabis were untrue.

However, In Se-yeon acknowledged that she took sleeping medication prescribed to her partner K, despite not being the person for whom it was prescribed. Her legal representative stated, "She did not fully understand the legal implications and risks of taking someone else’s sleeping medication," adding, "After receiving legal advice, she realized her mistake and deeply regrets it."

Her side also rejected allegations that she destroyed evidence by recently cutting and bleaching her hair. According to In Se-yeon’s representatives, she voluntarily appeared before investigators on August 4 and submitted hair samples. They explained that the haircut and bleaching took place about three weeks later, on August 25, and therefore had nothing to do with the police investigation.

After news broke that she had been booked for investigation, In Se-yeon previously went live on her personal broadcast and explained, "I did not use drugs. I did not get a proxy prescription. I was questioned before bleaching my hair." This time, she disclosed the circumstances and dates through her attorney, providing a more detailed account of her existing position.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station booked In Se-yeon, her partner K, a broadcast jockey, and one other person for investigation without detention on July 30 on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act. K is reportedly suspected of obtaining sleeping medication and other psychotropic drugs through an acquaintance’s proxy prescription.

K previously acknowledged during a broadcast that he had been questioned by police over the proxy prescription of sleeping medication, and said that he was now obtaining prescriptions through normal procedures. In Se-yeon and K publicly confirmed their relationship in April.

Regardless of the explanations from both sides, the police investigation is still underway. Whether the specific allegations will be substantiated is expected to be determined by the results of the investigation.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.