“They Said It Would Be a Five-Minute Surgery”... Song Eun-i Says After Trigger Finger Surgery, “It Took Longer Because There Was a Lot of Inflammation”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Song Eun-i underwent surgery for trigger finger syndrome in her right thumb.

On the 3rd, a video titled “P-types Who Came to Help Out but Ended Up Eating Seasonal Shrimp” was posted on the YouTube channel “VIVO TV.”

In the video, Song Eun-i shared an update, saying, “I’ve lost a little weight. At the beginning of the year, I started a healthy routine to become a healthy grandmother, and I think I’ve been sticking to it fairly well.”

She continued, “One thing I haven’t been able to do recently is keep up with my diary,” and confessed, “I developed trigger finger syndrome in my right thumb.” Showing her right hand, Song Eun-i explained, “I developed trigger finger in my thumb. It’s a little red and swollen right now.”

Song Eun-i stated, “I even received steroid injections, but it didn’t get better, so I eventually decided to have surgery.” She also shared the schedule, saying, “They said I have to undergo surgery and be hospitalized tomorrow,” and calmly added, “It’s not serious. They say the surgery will be over in five or ten minutes.”

Song Eun-i underwent surgery the following day and was discharged. Afterward, the staff visited her home, volunteering to serve as her caregivers while she recovered. Song Eun-i, who was resting at home, greeted them while applying an ice pack to her operated hand. She described what happened during the procedure, saying, “It wasn’t as simple as I expected, so it took some time,” and added, “There was a lot of inflammation inside.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.