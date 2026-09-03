"Nam Bo-ra's mother criticized online for having 13 children"—the real reason she tried to stop her heavily pregnant daughter from going to work

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] The mother of actress Nam Bo-ra has revealed why she tried to stop her heavily pregnant daughter from going to work at the family’s side-dish store, drawing attention.

The July 3 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' featured a tense mother-daughter showdown between Nam Bo-ra and her mother.

Nam Bo-ra was running the third branch of her mother's side-dish store. Despite being heavily pregnant, she threw herself into the role with the enthusiasm of a first-time branch manager, attracting attention. However, Nam Bo-ra was currently on strike. During a phone call with her younger sibling, she vented, "I worked so hard when we first opened the store... but Mom criticized me, saying I couldn't do my job and wasn't doing anything."

A short while later, her mother came to the house. She had brought various things for her heavily pregnant daughter, but the atmosphere between them was chilly.

Nam Bo-ra sat down with her mother and said, "Since you're here, let's talk." It turned out that the two had clashed over the operation of the side-dish store.

Nam Bo-ra began the conversation by saying, "You're pushing work onto me without discussing the schedule, even though I'm running the store. Isn't that why I've kept having to go out and handle things? I'm still taking care of the follow-up work." Her mother responded, "Don't worry. We can manage just fine on our own without you."

Nam Bo-ra then mentioned that she had received a proposal to commercialize one of their sauces and said, "I want to seize this opportunity." Her mother objected, saying they should pursue the sauce business after the side-dish business had stabilized.

Her mother emphasized, "You have to go give birth any day now, so what are we supposed to do if you expand the business? Your priority should be giving birth and raising the baby well." She added, "For now, focus on childcare," but Nam Bo-ra repeatedly insisted, "I'm confident I can do well at both work and childcare."

Her mother then candidly shared her feelings: "People leave malicious comments because I had 13 children, don't they? If they see you working at the store, they might say things like, 'Why is she working when she's heavily pregnant? Is she having trouble making ends meet?' I don't want to hear comments like that."

She continued trying to persuade her daughter, saying, "Not many people view a heavily pregnant woman coming out to work in a positive light. Give birth safely first. I'll let you return to work later."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.