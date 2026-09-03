"There’s Only 1 Centimeter of Amniotic Fluid": Nam Bo-ra Receives Shocking Diagnosis Three Days Before Delivery and Ultimately Undergoes Emergency C-Section

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra was diagnosed with dangerously low amniotic fluid just three days before giving birth and ultimately underwent an emergency cesarean section.

The July 3 episode of KBS 2TV’s 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' featured Nam Bo-ra, the eldest daughter in a family of 13 and known as the nation’s eldest daughter, finally meeting the baby she had eagerly awaited.

In the VCR footage aired that day, Nam Bo-ra visited the hospital for a checkup three days before her due date.

As she drove herself to the hospital, Nam Bo-ra confessed, "At 3 a.m. yesterday, I suddenly felt pain in my abdomen—what I would call labor pains, something I had never experienced before. It hurt so much that I barely slept." She added, "Because it was pain I had never felt before, I worried, 'Is something wrong with the baby?'"

During the examination, however, Nam Bo-ra received a shocking assessment from her attending physician. The doctor said, "There’s really far too little amniotic fluid. There’s only 1 centimeter of amniotic fluid. Normally, 10 centimeters is considered normal," leaving her stunned.

Additional tests were conducted immediately. In the end, the attending physician firmly stated, "You need surgery. You need a cesarean section. It would be best to do it today, right away."

Nam Bo-ra had spent considerable time preparing for a 'natural childbirth' with minimal medical intervention. But the urgent situation led to an emergency cesarean section. Recalling the experience in the studio, she said regretfully, "I wanted to have a natural birth, so I exercised diligently and even persuaded my family. But childbirth really doesn’t go according to my wishes."

Having arrived at the hospital alone and without any preparation, Nam Bo-ra called her husband and tearfully said, "They say there’s so little amniotic fluid that they need to get the baby out quickly. I’m scared being here alone."

A short while later, Nam Bo-ra, dressed in surgical scrubs, headed to the operating room. The surgery began suddenly. As everyone waited anxiously, the baby was finally born. When Nam Bo-ra saw her son’s face, she broke into a joyful motherly smile, creating a heartwarming moment.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.